Uganda: Entebbe Airport Sets Record With Highest Monthly Passenger Traffic in July

Entebbe International Airport has marked a historic milestone by recording its highest-ever monthly passenger traffic in July 2025, handling a total of 230,577 travellers.

Of these, 119,127 were arrivals and 111,450 were departures, averaging 7,437 passengers per day. Notably, arrivals slightly exceeded departures, highlighting a surge in inbound travel to the country.

The previous record was set in December 2024, when the airport processed 222,301 passengers, averaging 7,171 arrivals and departures per day.

Aviation analysts say the steady rise in passenger numbers reflects Uganda's growing appeal as a regional travel and business hub, as well as improvements in airline connectivity and airport infrastructure.

The Uganda Civil Aviation Authority, the regulators of airports in the country, attribute the July surge to a combination of factors.

The arrival of delegations for the 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN 2024) was a major driver, bringing both athletes and officials into the country.

Increased tourism promotion by the Uganda Tourism Board also played a significant role, with campaigns targeting both leisure travellers and business visitors.

International conferences hosted in Kampala and surrounding regions contributed to the spike, attracting foreign delegates who opted to travel through Entebbe.

Enhanced airline connectivity, including new routes and increased flight frequencies by both local and international carriers, also boosted passenger numbers.

"The figures for July demonstrate the growing confidence of travellers in Uganda as a destination for tourism, business, and international events," said Vianney Luggya, the CAA corporate affairs and communication manager.

"We expect these numbers to continue rising as airlines expand services and more international events are hosted in the country."

In addition to passenger traffic, cargo operations at the airport also recorded significant activity. During the month,

Entebbe handled a total of 5,863 metric tonnes of cargo, including 3,961 tonnes of exports and 1,902 tonnes of imports.

This increase in cargo handling underlines the airport's role not just as a passenger hub but also as a critical node for trade and commerce in the region.

Aviation experts say the record-breaking month demonstrates a broader trend of regional growth in air travel.

Uganda, with its central location in East Africa, continues to benefit from increased connectivity, both for business travellers seeking regional hubs and for tourists exploring the country's national parks, lakes, and cultural sites.

Travel and tourism operators are optimistic that these trends will continue, pointing to a combination of strategic marketing, expanded airline services, and the country's rich tourism offerings as key drivers.

Analysts predict that with continued investment in airport infrastructure and regional airline partnerships, Entebbe International Airport could soon handle more than 10 million passengers annually, cementing its status as one of East Africa's busiest air hubs.

As Entebbe celebrates this record, the figures underscore Uganda's rising profile on the global travel map and the airport's central role in supporting the country's tourism, trade, and international event ambitions.