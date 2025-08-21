Namibia: Ndume Slams 'Middlemen' for Crippling Eye Care

OSHIKUKU - Renowned Namibian ophthalmologist Dr Helena Ndume has accused "tenderpreneurs" of driving up costs and making it harder for doctors to treat patients.

Speaking during her ongoing cataract surgery campaign at the Oshikuku State Hospital in the Omusati region, she said despite conducting eye operations in Namibia for over 30 years, this year has been particularly challenging.

"Whenever I host these campaigns, I struggle to get medication because hospitals do not have enough supplies. Right now, we are facing a serious shortage of eye drops," she said.

"The government's system of using tenderpreneurs to order medicines from abroad inflates prices, drains public funds and makes the work on the ground extremely difficult. The government should buy directly from suppliers to make medicines more affordable and accessible," Ndume stated.

She, however, expressed gratitude to the American and European ophthalmologists who join her missions at their own expense, bringing extra tools and equipment to supplement shortages caused by the expensive tender system.

Ndume is currently leading her eighth cataract surgery campaign in the Omusati region, aiming to restore sight to 450 patients at the Oshikuku State Hospital.

Her team includes three doctors from California, one from London, five Namibian doctors and 18 ophthalmic clinical officers.

This year's campaign began in the Hardap region.

It has covered Kavango East, Zambezi, Ohangwena and Omusati, with the final leg set for Oshikoto next month.

Despite her criticism of the tenderpreneur system, Ndume acknowledged the government's role in transporting patients, providing them with meals and assigning nurses to assist during the surgeries.

She thanked international donors for their continued medical support. - taimihaihambo2000@gmail.com