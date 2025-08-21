Congo-Kinshasa: In Kinshasa, Conferences, Exhibitions and a Film to Celebrate African Women

press release

From August 13-14, 2025, the feminist movement Biso Basi Telema, in partnership with MONUSCO's Gender section, organized a series of activities in Kinshasa to celebrate African Women's Day. This gathering brought together women working in various sectors of activity. They discussed their role in the return and consolidation of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Conferences, exhibitions as well as the screening of the film Woman King marked these two days of activities during which participants explored models of female leadership. They expressed the desire to make things happen, even in an unstable security context, particularly in the east of the country. "We gathered to honor the struggle and fight of African women and more particularly that of the DRC" declared movement coordinator Elsie Lotendo.

The event also highlighted female talents through an exhibition of artworks, jewelry, clothing, and handicrafts. These creations were made by women, accompanied by men engaged in promoting positive masculinity. Products made by inmates from Ndolo and Makala prisons, as well as by people living with disabilities, were exhibited to highlight their creative potential.

"We wanted all women to understand their role as peace mediators in the DRC. Men also accompany women, because we don't want to forget the notion of positive masculinity" emphasized Anesilina Carvalho, in charge of women's political participation within MONUSCO's Gender section.

Among the exhibitors was Valentine Kikandi, president of the Association of People Living with Disabilities. She expressed her pride in seeing her creations showcased in this way: "Thanks to my talent, I was able to reach MONUSCO, because vulnerable people also have an essential role in society." She indicated that her participation in this event is an opportunity to demonstrate that inclusion and valorization of talents, regardless of living conditions, are powerful levers for building lasting peace and promoting equality.

Excellent Ngweche, a young bookseller, defended the role of literature in changing mentalities and emancipating minds. In literature, women find models that can inspire them. They also find elements for understanding a constantly evolving world. "These are very important activities that should multiply. Madame Livre, for example, uses her passion for reading as a tool for social transformation" noted Mr. Ngweche, praising the initiative.

By promoting access to books and culture, initiatives like those of "Madame Livre" contribute to awakening consciences, encouraging civic engagement, and building a more equitable and inclusive society. MONUSCO's support for this initiative is part of implementing UN Security Council Resolution 1325 on women, peace, and security.

By supporting activities that valorize women's role in peace consolidation, MONUSCO contributes to strengthening their active participation in decision-making, mediation, and reconstruction processes. These spaces for expression and valorization of female talents not only recognize their potential but also create dynamics where women, alongside men, become essential actors of change and stability in the DRC. "If we come together, we can silence the weapons and bring peace back to the DRC" concluded Elsie Lotendo.