Congo-Kinshasa: Ituri - Monusco and Komanda's Vital Forces Want to Strengthen the Effectiveness of Security Responses

press release

The MONUSCO Force Commander, General Ulisses De Mesquita Gomes, met on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, with local authorities as well as representatives of the vital forces of Komanda, in the territory of Irumu (Ituri). The objective of the meeting was to strengthen security collaboration and improve the early warning system in the face of persistent security threats in the region.

This visit comes a few days after a deadly attack attributed to ADF rebels, on the night of July 26-27, 2025, which killed 43 civilians. Since then, the Congolese army and MONUSCO peacekeepers have intensified patrols around Komanda, located nearly 75 kilometers from Bunia, the capital of Ituri province.

General De Mesquita reaffirmed the UN mission's commitment to protecting civilians and supporting Congolese authorities in restoring peace and stability. "We have strengthened our operational posture in Ituri. This includes intensifying patrols and deploying rapid response capabilities" he indicated.

On the residents' side, signs of improvement are beginning to be noticeable. "We have seen joint patrols today between the peacekeepers, FARDC and police. This constitutes a guarantee for our security and strengthens our confidence in MONUSCO and our army" testifies Yvette Aunakyalo, head of women's associations in the territory of Irumu.

During the discussion between the MONUSCO delegation and representatives of Komanda's vital forces, it was decided to strengthen information-sharing mechanisms to ensure rapid response to security alerts. Emphasis was particularly placed on establishing reliable communication channels between MONUSCO, FARDC, local authorities, and vital forces.

Welcoming this approach, Colonel Siro Nsimba, administrator of the territory of Irumu, insisted on citizen responsibility. "Population vigilance and mutual trust are indispensable assets for reducing insecurity" he emphasized.

The visit by General Ulisses De Mesquita Gomes reflects the desire to strengthen efforts to stem armed violence and restore lasting peace in Ituri. The province is still severely affected by the activism of armed groups, responsible for massacres of civilians and serious human rights violations.