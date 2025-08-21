South Africa: Over 113 New Houses for KZN Flood Victims

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Government has confirmed that over 113 new houses will be built within the next four months to provide permanent shelter for families displaced by the 2022 and 2025 floods.

The announcement was made by Premier Thamsanqa Ntuli during the recent Operation Siyahlola Oversight Programme, which monitors service delivery and infrastructure projects across the province.

Ntuli said the initiative forms part of KwaZulu-Natal's accelerated disaster recovery plan, which aims to ensure that by 2027, every flood victim in the province will be accommodated in a safe, permanent, and fully serviced home.

The Premier highlighted that the houses will be built to high-quality, disaster-resilient standards, and will include special adaptations for people with disabilities, ensuring inclusivity, accessibility, and long-term comfort.

"These 113 houses represent a promise in action. Our designs are disaster-resilient and inclusive, catering even for people with disabilities. Rebuilding after disaster must mean building better and building for all," Ntuli said.

Long-term housing plan

The Provincial Government, through the Department of Human Settlements, has made significant progress in fast-tracking the resettlement of flood victims, ensuring that affected families are moved from temporary shelters into safe, permanent housing.

According to the department, a total of 113 top structures will be completed between July and December 2025, supported by an additional R149 million allocations to prepare 692 serviced sites for further housing development.

A further R261 million has been ring-fenced from the Human Settlements Development Grant (HSDG) in the 2026/27 financial year for the construction of more top structures, while R25 million from capital balances will be used to complete 108 houses by October 2025.

"The 692 houses are scheduled for completion by December 2026, with beneficiaries expected to move in from December 2026 to January 2027. Working in partnership with affected municipalities, the provincial government will also embark on intensive social facilitation programmes to engage communities that resist the resettlement of flood victims or other developments in their areas.

"All Temporary Emergency Accommodations (TEAs) are planned to close by January 2027, as 837 houses will be completed by December 2026 and 375 flood victims temporarily accommodated at Montclair Lodge and Cornubia TRUs, while their permanent homes, targeted for completion by June 2027, are being built," Ntuli said.

In addition, the Premier said seven parcels of rezoned land under the eThekwini Metro will be utilised for normal housing projects to address the municipality's broader housing backlog.

Warning against unlawful resale of government houses

Meanwhile, Ntuli has issued a stern warning against the unlawful resale of government houses or unlawful accommodation of non-beneficiaries.

"Such actions will not be tolerated, and the Department of Human Settlements, in collaboration with law enforcement agencies, will take strict legal action against offenders to protect the integrity of the resettlement programme and ensure that the rightful beneficiaries are accommodated," Ntuli said.

KwaZulu-Natal was hit by catastrophic floods in April 2022, which claimed more than 400 lives, destroyed infrastructure, and left thousands homeless. The 2025 floods compounded the crisis, displacing even more families, many of whom remain in temporary accommodation.

The Premier has expressed gratitude to all government officials, municipal teams, engineers, and construction workers for their role in fast-tracking recovery efforts.

He also commended the communities that have embraced the relocation of flood victims and allowed these critical developments to proceed in their areas.

"Their cooperation has made it possible for the province to move forward with urgency and unity in restoring dignity to those who have lost so much. This housing and resettlement programme marks one of the most ambitious post-disaster recovery initiatives in KwaZulu-Natal's history, reaffirming government's commitment to rebuilding communities, restoring dignity, and ensuring no flood victim is left behind," Ntuli said.