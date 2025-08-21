Sudan: UNDP Organizes Workshop On Biodiversity

20 August 2025
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Port Sudan, May 20, 2025 (SUNA) - The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) organized, in cooperation with the Supreme Council for Environment and Natural Resources (SCENR), a workshop on international funding for the biodiversity program on Tuesday at the Marina Hotel in Port Sudan.

The workshop was attended by more than 50 trainees from various specialized units.

The SCENR Secretary-General, Dr. Muna Ali Mohamed Ahmed, stated that supporting biodiversity was very important, especially in the areas of pastures, marine environments, and other diverse resources that Allah Almighty has bestowed upon Sudan. She emphasized that utilizing biodiversity can achieve economic development and support a number of segments of society.

Dr. Muna added that biodiversity protects Sudan's cultural heritage, indicating that humans are a key factor in preserving the environment and contributing to the protection of local communities. She highlighted the importance of addressing the obstacles to the disruption of natural resources, including war, which has affected biodiversity, as well as climate change. She also shed light on the necessity of implementing plans, which depend on funding, which constitutes an impediment to the implementation of strategic plans.

For his part, the representative of the Ministry of Finance, Makki Abdel-Rahim, stated that financing vital projects was an important issue, stressing the Ministry's readiness to support programs in coordination with supporting entities.

For his part, the Resident Representative of the United Nations Development Programme, Mr. Luca Randa, explained that they have been working to develop vital communities through programs and projects that establish mechanisms for biodiversity development. He asserted Sudan's important role in this field, expressing his hope that the project would contribute to advancing the Biodiversity in Sudan.

For her part, the representative of the National Biodiversity Project, Khitma Al-Awad, pointed out that developing an operational plan was essential, affirming the need to exchange plans with other countries. She noted that they have developed plans and strategies for the coming period, noting that implementing the biodiversity strategy contributes to supporting the national economy, stressing the importance of the relevant authorities' support for biodiversity programs.

