Africa: How the AU's New Convention Wants to Transform the Fight Against GBV #EVAWG

Johannesburg — Across Africa, women and girls continue to face widespread violence, domestic abuse, sexual assault, harmful traditional practices, and conflict-related violence as persistent realities in many communities.

In response, the African Union (AU) took a historic step by developing the African Union Convention on Ending Violence Against Women and Girls (EVAWG).

This groundbreaking instrument provides a unified and binding framework for African countries to prevent, address, and eliminate gender-based violence (GBV) in all its forms. In a continent where 1 in 3 women experience physical or sexual violence in their lifetime, this convention could mark a turning point.

“This platform offers a unique opportunity to celebrate efforts to end violence against women and girls across Africa. In the fight to eliminate gender-based violence, we face multiple challenges that hinder women and girls' full participation in leadership, decision-making, and the protection of their rights and those of their communities,” said Felista P. Ndemu, Tanzania’s Deputy Permanent Secretary at the Ministry of Community Development, Gender, Women, and Special Groups.

Ndemu made these remarks during a meeting held in Tanzania at the end of July, organized by the African Women’s Development and Communication Network (FEMNET) in collaboration with UN Women. The regional dialogue on the EVAWG attracted participants from East and Southern Africa, including the Deputy Permanent Secretary for Gender of Tanzania, government officials, media professionals, and women’s rights organizations. The convening focused on advancing the ratification, implementation, and accountability of the EVAWG.

Ndemu praised the collaborative nature of the convening aimed at establishing a unified position among African women regarding effective strategies for the ratification, implementation, and monitoring of the convention within each member state.

“We should strive to amplify the voices of marginalized women, including rural women, young women, women with disabilities, and those experiencing multiple forms of discrimination. Our efforts will not succeed unless solutions are led by and encompass all women who have historically been marginalized. Their participation is not only a right; it is essential for the effective implementation of these conventions,” she said.

While other conventions have addressed issues of violence against women, such as the Protocol to the African Charter on Human and Peoples' Rights on the Rights of Women in Africa, commonly referred to as the Maputo Protocol, and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women (CEDAW), the EVAWG is unique as it represents the first legally binding regional treaty specifically dedicated to eradicating violence against women and girls (VAWG) across Africa.

“This convention is timely, as various forms of violence persist, and new issues such as online abuse, femicide, and economic violence are increasingly prevalent across the region. It serves as a call to harmonize our efforts, address protection gaps, and prioritize the lived experiences of African women and girls,” said Moreene Onyango, Lead on Sexual and Reproductive Rights at FEMNET.

Femicide Problem in Africa

In 2023, Africa reported over 21,000 femicides, the highest number of any region worldwide. South Africa, in particular, has one of the highest rates of intimate partner femicide globally, with women five times more likely to be killed by a partner than the global average.

According to data from the South African government, a woman is murdered every three hours in the country, often by someone she knows.

Namibia, Lesotho, and Eswatini also report concerning rates of intimate partner femicide.

Despite the existence of national laws and policies aimed at preventing gender-based violence (GBV), the crisis persists, revealing significant systemic, cultural, and enforcement gaps.

The meeting addressed several challenges in tackling femicide across various countries, including underreporting driven by stigma, fear of retaliation, and a lack of trust in law enforcement. Furthermore, inadequate data collection presents a significant obstacle, as many nations do not possess national databases on femicide. Weak judicial systems frequently enable perpetrators to evade accountability, and support for survivors of violence remains limited. Women at risk often lack access to safe shelters, psychosocial support, and legal assistance.

Positive Masculinity

The AU’s EVAWG recognizes that gender-based violence (GBV) cannot be eradicated without transforming the harmful norms that sustain it. One of its most innovative strategies is promoting positive masculinity, encouraging men and boys to adopt respectful, equitable, and non-violent attitudes toward women and girls.

Positive masculinity involves redefining what it means to be a man by rejecting violence, respecting women’s rights, and embracing equality. It shifts the narrative from harmful, patriarchal power structures to values such as care, accountability, partnership, and non-violence.

Rather than portraying men solely as potential perpetrators, positive masculinity positions them as critical allies in dismantling GBV.

Participants agreed that ending violence against women and girls requires transforming the social and cultural norms that perpetuate it.

“Meaningful male involvement in sexual and reproductive health rights is essential for ensuring the protection and safeguarding of women. Working with male champions in this area makes it easier to engage the men who are the most frequent perpetrators and encourage them to join the fight against women's abuse,” said Benard Adallah, Member of the County Assembly, Siaya, Kenya.

Adallah is a prominent advocate for the Siaya County RMNCAH (Reproductive, Maternal, Newborn, Child, and Adolescent Health) Bill 2024, which seeks to enhance health systems, empower communities, and protect the reproductive rights of women, children, adolescents, and youth.

In his commitment to combating violence against women and children within his county, Adallah spoke of establishing gender desks in health facilities to address abuse, as well as the allocation of funds to create safe spaces and rescue centers that offer protection to victims and witnesses during the justice process.

“It’s high time for men to emerge from their isolation, which perpetuates violence against women. I am a supporter of women's rights, yet men often struggle to express their emotions. We bottle up emotions until they escalate, resulting in violence directed toward women, who naturally lack the strength to fight back,” said Adallah.

The African Union (AU) has run Several men's Conferences on Positive Masculinity to End Violence Against Women and Girls, after the inaugural event in 2021, in Kinshasa, the capital of the DR Congo.

The adoption of the EVAWG Convention represents a significant milestone in the fight against femicide in Africa. Its effectiveness is rooted in binding commitments, survivor-centered approaches, and the understanding that preventing femicide necessitates both justice and cultural transformation.

The Convention was adopted during the 38th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government in February 2025 and opened for signing and ratification in July 2025. Countries such as Angola, Burundi, Djibouti, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Gambia, and Liberia have already taken steps to endorse the treaty.

If implemented effectively, the Convention has the potential to address one of the most pressing crises confronting African women today, ensuring that being a woman in Africa no longer means facing a death sentence.