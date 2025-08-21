Somalia: Al-Shabaab Mortar Attack Targets Somali Army Base Near Mogadishu

Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug 21 — Several mortar rounds were fired overnight at the Hiilweyne military base, located between the Somali capital Mogadishu and the town of Balcad, security and local sources said Thursday.

The base houses units of the Somali National Army (SNA) and has been previously visited by senior officials of the Federal Government of Somalia, underscoring its strategic importance.

Residents in nearby areas were jolted awake by the sound of explosions as mortar shells landed inside and around the perimeter of the camp.

"There were multiple blasts coming from the direction of the base," a local witness told Shabelle Media. "We suspect the attack was carried out by Al-Shabaab fighters, as they are known to operate in the surrounding areas."

No casualties were immediately reported, and the Somali military has not yet released an official statement on the incident. Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack.

The area has witnessed a surge in insurgent activity in recent months, with Al-Shabaab frequently targeting military positions with improvised explosive devices and indirect fire.