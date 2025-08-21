Somalia's President Says Opposition Divided Over Electoral System

Mogadishu, Somalia, Aug 21 — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has said the country's opposition lacks unity in its stance against the government's planned electoral reforms, which aim to implement a one-person, one-vote system.

Speaking in Galmudug state, President Mohamud noted internal divisions within the opposition bloc, particularly among members of the Council for National Salvation, a coalition of political figures critical of the federal government's approach.

"The opposition is not united in either their political agenda or their vision for engaging with the government," the president said, drawing comparisons to his own time in the opposition, when he said no single, unified position existed.

The president emphasized the need for Somalia to transition to a party-based political system, arguing that political parties operate on clear principles and known policy platforms, unlike loose alliances.

His remarks come after talks between the federal government and the opposition coalition reportedly collapsed, with sources citing disagreements among opposition leaders as a key reason for the breakdown.

The electoral reform push, centered on direct elections, remains a major point of contention in Somali politics, as stakeholders grapple with how to implement democratic processes in a complex federal landscape.