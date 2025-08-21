Zimbabwe: Jailed Rapist Gets Extra 20 Years for Prison Sexual Assault

An inmate, already serving a 10-year sentence for rape, was given an additional 20-year term after sexually assaulting another prisoner.

After being sentenced on Wednesday by Harare magistrate Letwin Rwodzi, Emmanuel Magede (29) will now serve 22 years in prison, after his previously suspended two-year sentence was added to his new term.

The court emphasised that aggravated indecent assault is not tolerated in prison, stressing the importance of protecting the rights of all inmates.

In handing down the sentence, the court also considered the trauma of the complainant and noted Magede's lack of repentance, particularly since he was recently convicted of raping a minor.

It was the State's case that on July 23 2025 at around 1200 hours Magede and the complainant were bathing when he had anal s_ex with the complainant who was bent whilst bathing his head.

While in the act, Tinashe Muyambo opened the bathing room door and witnessed Magede having anal s_ex with the complaint.

Muyambo told another inmate Antony Chambarambanda what he saw and the matter was reported to Tafadzwa Nembaware a prison officer who then referred the matter until a police report was made leading to Magede's arrest.

The complainant was medically examined and a medical affidavit was presented in court as part of the evidence which nailed Magede.

Loveit Muringwa appeared for the State.