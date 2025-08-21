Namibia: Shalulile Equals PSL All-Time Scoring Record

The elusive goal has finally materialised. Peter Shalulile eventually notched up career goal number 129 to go level with the legendary Siyabonga Nomvethe, as he helped Mamelodi Sundowns beat a stubborn Magesi FC 2-0 at Seshego Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a superb strike -- worthy of its significance -- as the Namibian legend started the move in midfield, exchanging passes with Jayden Adams before drifting into a pocket of space just outside the box. Adams returned the ball, and Shalulile did brilliantly to turn and smash home a thunderous left-footed shot that Elvis Chipezeze had no chance of saving.

A humble man by nature, Shalulile's celebration said it all. He lifted his jersey to reveal a vest emblazoned with the words: "I belong to Jesus." In his post-match television interview, he gave "glory to God" for his milestone and boldly promised to score 25 goals this season.

Not long ago, he was rumoured to be on his way out of Chloorkop. But on this night, he reminded everyone exactly why he remains the heartbeat of Sundowns' attack.

Shalulile's goal came just after Magesi had been reduced to 10 men, following Mtshalie's dismissal for a second bookable offence. With the numerical advantage, Sundowns pressed forward with greater purpose.

Earlier, Adams had broken the deadlock during a chaotic goalmouth melee. A corner kick had caused panic in the Magesi box, and the ball fortuitously bounced off his knee into the net.

The win only materialised after coach Miguel Cardoso brought on his big guns in the second half. The Portuguese tactician had started a youthful side, resting key players ahead of the weekend's MTN8 semi-final second leg clash against Orlando Pirates.

Sundowns, in fact, were lucky to reach half-time on level terms. The home side had squandered several golden opportunities and could have taken complete control before the break.

Twice Magesi struck the woodwork, with Ronwen Williams stranded on both occasions. On another day, the hosts could have been at least two goals to the good.

As early as the seventh minute, Delano Abrahams delivered a long throw-in from the right, which Sibanyoni flicked goalwards with a back header. Williams responded with a spectacular flying save to tip the ball over the bar.

Then, in the 16th minute, Wonderboy Makhubo smacked the upright with a low drive, leaving Williams beaten.

Tshepo Makgokga then clashed with Williams while attempting to connect with a free kick on 20 minutes. Though he continued playing, he was later replaced -- likely due to concussion -- by Lehlogonolo Mokone. The substitute nearly made an instant impact, smashing the ball against the post following a corner, with Williams once again rooted to the spot.

There was also a decent half-chance for Makhubo on 25 minutes when a route-one ball from Chipezeze was flicked on by Sibanyoni. Makhubo's attempt, however, only disturbed the bats flying overhead.

Abrahams continued to cause problems on the right flank, making a surging run towards the byline, but his cut-back had too much pace and flew past everyone in the box.

But once Cardoso introduced Shalulile, Marcelo Allende, Tashreeq Matthews, Thapelo Morena, and Lebo Mothiba, the tide shifted in Sundowns' favour. The pressure mounted, and the goals duly followed.

And while the match may have been won before Shalulile's strike, it was his moment that all of Chloorkop celebrated with the greatest enthusiasm.

He, however, remained modest -- so much so that he skipped his trademark celebration. - iol.co.za