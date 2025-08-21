Uganda: No More Fan Jersey With 'Funny' Inscriptions in Namboole, Say Organisers

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) for the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has issued a firm warning to fans planning to attend the Uganda Cranes' highly anticipated clash with Senegal at Namboole Stadium this Saturday.

Speaking at the Uganda Media Centre on Wednesday, Diana Nabuuso, a member of the LOC Communications and Signage Committee, said supporters wearing jerseys with inappropriate inscriptions will not be allowed entry.

"We condemn anyone wearing offensive jerseys, what we call 'mini's' or any wording that disrespects public image. Such fans will be stopped at the gates. We encourage discipline, respect, and unity from all supporters," Nabuuso told journalists.

The crackdown comes amid a surge of jerseys branded with viral slang and social media catchphrases, especially from platforms like TikTok and Facebook.

While many fans use the phrases humorously, organizers say some inscriptions risk undermining public decency.

Dr. Dennis K. Mugimba, Chairperson of the LOC Communications and Signage Sub-Committee, also addressed concerns about ticketing and stadium capacity.

He explained that although tickets often sell out, not all seats are filled due to safety regulations set by the Confederation of African Football (CAF).

"CAF configures ticket sales to leave a buffer of around 4,000 seats. This is a safety precaution, not a sign of mismanagement. The effective sellout number at Namboole is 34,006 seats, not the full 38,000 capacity," Dr. Mugimba said.

With Uganda Cranes leading their group, the clash against defending champions Senegal has drawn intense interest.

The LOC has urged fans to maintain discipline and present themselves in jerseys that reflect decency as the world watches Uganda on the continental stage.

In another development, organizers announced that the quarterfinal kick-off has been rescheduled from 17:00 to 20:00, citing tight tournament scheduling.