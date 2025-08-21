Mauritius: Junior Minister Narsinghen and Chinese Investors Discuss Business Opportunities

A delegation from the People's Republic of China comprising investors from various sectors called on the Junior Minister of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade, Mr Hambyrajen Narsinghen, this afternoon at the Newton Tower in Port Louis. The meeting was an opportunity to discuss investment and business opportunities in Mauritius and on the African continent through Mauritius.

The delegation comprised Founders, Chief Executive Officers, and Senior Executives of Choice International Group, Youfang International, Eastern Gate Capital Ltd, Hong Kong Representative Office of the ABC Banking Corporation Ltd, the China-Africa Business Council and the Africa-Guangdong Business Association.

In a statement following the meeting Junior Minister Narsinghen pointed out that one of the roles of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Regional Integration and International Trade is to help potential foreign investors liaise with various local institutions like the Mauritius Chamber of Commerce, the Economic Development Board and the Ministry of Finance, for instance.

The Chinese delegation, he said, showed interest to invest in several sectors of the Mauritian economy such as finance, banking, blue economy, as well as manpower development and human resource management. The investors also want to use our island as a platform to tap into the African market, he stated.

Mr Narsinghen said he was confident that in the coming months concrete projects would materialise. He also called on Mauritian businessmen to explore investment opportunities in Guangdong and other provinces in China.