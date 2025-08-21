South Africa: Game-Changer Alert - Bush Radio & Big Little Music Drop The Ultimate Collab That's About to Shake Up Cape Town's Music Scene

press release

Cape Town — When 30 years of radio legacy collides with cutting-edge streaming power, local artists are about to WIN BIG...

Hold up, music lovers. Something MAJOR just dropped in the Mother City, and it's about to change everything for local artists. Bush Radio (89.5 FM if you're in Cape Town or stream) – yes, the absolute legends who've been keeping it 100% real since the nineties – just announced they're teaming up with the buzzing collective Big Little Music SA.

And trust us, this isn't your average partnership announcement.

Why This Collab is Pure Fire

Picture this: South Africa's most fearless community radio station joining forces with Salt River's freshest music movement. Bush Radio brings three decades of authentic storytelling and a listener base that spans from Langa to Gugulethu, Mitchells Plain to Khayelitsha (plus global reach through bushradio.co.za). Big Little Music brings that modern streaming sauce with live sessions and YouTube magic.

Together, they're creating something Cape Town has never seen before.

"This partnership with Big Little Music embodies Bush Radio's ongoing commitment to amplifying community voices," said Adrian Louw, Bush Radio Programme Integrator. "For 30 years, we've been more than just a radio station – we've been a movement, a teacher, and a platform for change. This collaboration allows us to extend that legacy into new territories of artistic expression."

What's in it for Local Artists? EVERYTHING.

This isn't just talk – here's the real deal:

MAXIMUM EXPOSURE: Your music hits Bush Radio's massive FM audience AND Big Little Music's YouTube streams. That's old-school radio love meeting new-school viral potential.

LIVE BROADCAST MAGIC: Those epic Big Little Music open mic and jam sessions? They're going live on Bush Radio. Real-time exposure while you're literally performing – how's that for next-level platform access?

SKILL-UP OPPORTUNITIES: Want to level up your game? Access mentorship and broadcasting training from Bush Radio's seasoned pros, plus Big Little Music's grassroots artist network.

COMMUNITY POWER: Breaking down barriers between genres, communities, and backgrounds. When artists connect, magic happens.

CAREER ACCELERATION: From garage sessions to radio rotation – this pipeline is built different.

The Legacy Meets Innovation Moment

Big Little Music's Kallie McLaren is equally hyped: "We're thrilled to partner with an institution that has been championing community voices since 1995. Bush Radio's commitment to fearless storytelling and social justice aligns perfectly with our mission to unite the local music scene and create supportive spaces for artists to thrive."

And when we say Bush Radio has credentials, we mean CREDENTIALS. As Africa's oldest community radio station project, they got their broadcasting license on August 9, 1995 – one year after South Africa's first democratic elections.

They've been:

• Training generations of media game-changers

• Launching artist careers through dedicated music programming

• Staying fiercely independent through every challenge

• Keeping community voices at the centre of everything

The Vision is MASSIVE

This collaboration kicks off with immediate programming featuring Big Little Music's live sessions on Bush Radio 89.5FM – seamless live-to-broadcast content that hits different. But that's just the beginning.

Coming soon:

• Expanded artist showcase programs

• Collaborative community events

• Cross-platform content that serves BOTH audiences

• Innovation that nobody else is doing

"This partnership isn't just about broadcasting music – it's about building a stronger, more connected artistic community," Louw said. "When artists succeed, our entire community benefits from the cultural richness and economic opportunities that follow."

The Real Impact - Artists Winning, Community Thriving

This collaboration gets it – supporting local artists means more than just giving them a mic.

It's about:

• Creating actual income opportunities for musicians

• Building industry knowledge and professional skills

• Connecting artists with audiences and real opportunities

• Preserving South African musical heritage while pushing innovation forward

Bottom Line: Cape Town's Music Scene Just Leveled Up

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines South Africa Entertainment By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

When the most authentic community radio station teams up with the city's most innovative music collective, artists don't just get a platform – they get a launchpad. This isn't just another partnership announcement; it's a declaration that local music is about to get the recognition, reach, and resources it deserves.

The frequency is set. The stream is live. Cape Town's music revolution starts now.

For media inquiries:

Adrian Louw

Programme Integrator

+27 21 448 3277 / adrian@bushradio.co.za

Bush Radio: www.bushradio.co.za

Tune in: 89.5 FM Cape Town, or listen via streaming here

About Bush Radio: Africa's oldest community radio station project, broadcasting since August 9, 1995. Three decades of fearless community storytelling, social justice advocacy, and platform creation for authentic South African voices.

About Big Little Music SA: Salt River-based community music organization focused on uniting the local music scene through live performances.