Mauritius Hosts Third Annual Cisna Capacity Building Programme

20 August 2025
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)

The Third Annual Capacity Building Programme for Boards of the Committee of Insurance, Securities and Non-Banking Financial Authorities (CISNA) Member Authorities officially opened this morning at the Maritim Resort and Spa in Balaclava, Mauritius.

Organised by CISNA and hosted locally by the Financial Services Commission (FSC) of Mauritius, the three-day programme, running from 20 to 22 August 2025, brings together board members and senior executives from regulatory authorities overseeing insurance, securities, and non-banking financial institutions across Southern African Development Community (SADC) Member States.

Anchored on the theme "One Vision, Many Voices: Shaping the Future Together," the event aims to strengthen governance, enhance strategic decision-making, and address emerging challenges in financial supervision.

Present for the occasion were Minister of Financial Services and Economic Planning, Dr Jyoti Jeetun; Junior Minister of Finance, Mr Dhaneshwar Damry; Officer in Charge of FSC Mauritius, Mr Prakash Seewoosunkur; and the Chairperson of SADC CISNA, Mr Kenneth Simataa Matomola, along with other dignitaries.

In her keynote address Dr Jyoti Jeetun underscored the vital role of strong governance and effective boards in maintaining the stability of financial institutions. She pointed out that boards should be qualified, independent, diverse, and accountable, with clear separation of roles from management. Boards must have robust risk and audit committees, be transparent about any conflicts of interest, and take responsibility for their actions and the culture they foster, she added.

The Minister also emphasised the importance of protecting financial systems from failures, complying with anti-money laundering and terrorism-financing rules (AML/CFT), and enhancing financial literacy and consumer protection. Dr Jeetun noted that Mauritius has made significant improvements to its AML/CFT framework since 2021 and is preparing for upcoming evaluations.

According to the Minister, regulators face growing challenges from fast-evolving technology, fintech innovations, cyber risks, global shocks, and sustainability issues. On th at score, regulatory frameworks must balance compliance with business growth, avoiding excessive burdens on small firms while safeguarding the integrity of the financial system. "Regulation should not be seen as an obstacle to growth but rather as an enabler of trust and sustainable prosperity," she said.

Junior Minister Damry highlighted the need to beef up governance across the SADC region, in line with SADC 2050 and the programme's theme. He recalled the critical role of financial services in industrial growth, market integration, and stronger financial connectivity, noting Mauritius's position as a key partner in investment, digital finance, and sustainable markets. He also underscored the need for harmonised regulations, expanded training, and strong as well as independent boards to ensure effective oversight and resilient financial systems.

Mr Seewoosunkur, for his part, noted that the capacity-building programme supports good governance, transparency, and resilience across financial institutions in the region. Mr Matomola added that, over the next three days, participants will take part in structured training to strengthen institutional and supervisory frameworks geared to equipping regulators to detect, prevent, and respond to complex financial crimes, ensuring transparency, stability, and regional security.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Government of Mauritius. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.