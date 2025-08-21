Somalia: Turkish President Erdogan's 2011 Visit - Watershed Moment That Reshaped Somalia's Trajectory

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's landmark trip to Somalia in 2011, while he was prime minister, is remembered as a watershed moment that reshaped the country's trajectory during one of its darkest times.

When Erdogan visited Somalia in August 2011, the country was going through its worst drought in decades, compounded by years of state collapse. Erdogan arrived in Mogadishu with his wife, children, and Cabinet members, an unprecedented show of unity that Somali officials say lifted the country out of international isolation and signaled the beginning of a strategic alliance.

'That day Somalia's destiny changed'

Somali Minister of Ports and Marine Transport Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur told Anadolu that Erdogan's trip was "a historic turning point that changed the destiny of Somalia."

"At the time, Somalia was abandoned, cut off from the world, and enduring one of the worst droughts in its history," Nur said.

"When President Erdogan came with his family, his Cabinet, and senior officials, it marked a global turning point. Attention was not only drawn from the Turkish people but from the entire world to Somalia."

He stressed that Türkiye has never backed down since that day, supporting Somalia's fight against terrorism, its reconstruction, and its path to prosperity. What began as humanitarian aid, he said, has evolved into cooperation in fields ranging from petroleum and fisheries to space research.

"Türkiye's presence in Somalia not only gives hope to Somalis but also brings satisfaction to all our friends around the world," he said.

'Türkiye has always stood with oppressed'

Nur, who studied and worked as a junior diplomat in Türkiye in 2011, said he recalls those days vividly.

"The Turkish people have always stood with the oppressed and continue to do so," he said. "If Somalia has made it from those dark days to where it is today, Türkiye, President Erdogan, and the Turkish people have played a crucial role. On behalf of Somalia, we extend our gratitude to Türkiye, its government, and its people."

From humanitarian aid to development

Mohamed Dhuubow, director of Somalia's Investment Promotion Office, said Erdogan's 2011 trip began with humanitarian goals but laid the ground for wider engagement.

"The 2011 trip was for humanitarian purposes, but the second visit in 2016 was a development mission," Dhuubow said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Somalia Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He pointed to Turkish Airlines' launch of direct flights to Mogadishu and the role of Turkish firms managing the port and airport as milestones that transformed Somalia's economy.

"Today, Turkish investors are active across sectors from banking to construction," he said, adding that Somalia's new corporate law gives foreign investors full ownership rights, with Turkish businesspeople among the first to take advantage.

Strategic partnership

Following Erdogan's visit, Türkiye opened an embassy in Mogadishu, set up an office of the state-run aid agency, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and launched Turkish schools and hospitals, institutionalizing its presence.

Türkiye's role in Somalia has since become a symbol of its Africa outreach, with visible investments in infrastructure, security cooperation, and social services.

Somalia and Türkiye continue to expand ties into new areas, from energy and fisheries to trade and even space exploration--a partnership Somali officials say remains central to their recovery 14 years on.