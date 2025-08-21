Africa's Breakthrough Lies in Shared Innovation - AUC Chairperson

ADDIS ABABA — The African Union Commission Chairperson Mahmoud Ali Youssouf during the Nineth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) has called on governments and development partners to renew their commitment to innovation-driven collaboration.

At the conference,the Chairperson emphasized that mobilizing private capital for quality infrastructure and innovation, advancing the digital economy and related education, and building inclusive partnerships are key to a sustainable future.

Youssouf also called on governments, development partners, the private sector, and civil society to renew their commitment to innovation-driven collaboration.

"Together, we can co-create solutions that are transformative, inclusive, and ensure no one is left behind, while helping to strengthen bonds for a prosperous, resilient future," he said.

To him, mobilizing private capital for quality infrastructure and innovation sectors remain a promising challenge. Therefore, partnerships to advance digital economy, related education and opening the horizon to this vast potential is the future, we all need to work for.

"As we are to embark on these discussions during the coming couple of days, I urge all stakeholders, governments and development partners, the private sector and the civil society, to renew the commitment to innovation driven collaboration.I look forward to our collective deliberations and to strengthening the bonds between Africa, Japan and our global partners in this shared journey towards a prosperous and resilient future,"Youssouf said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Innovation Africa International Organisations By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On the sidelines of the event, the Chairperson also discussed with Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba regarding the AU-Japan partnership in advancing peace and security, trade, technology, agriculture and education.

The two have appreciated the enduring cooperation between Japan and Africa and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening this strategic partnership through TICAD.

Commending the platform, Youssouf said that TICAD presents a unique opportunity to deepen cooperation between Africa, Japan, and global partners.

Japanese Prime Minister Ishiba Shigerualso applauded the AU's close cooperation towards the success of TICAD9, stating that the AU's role is increasingly important following its official G20 membership.

He expressed his expectation that the AU, under the AUC, will further lead Africa's future through youth development, strengthening industries that create employment, and regional integration.

Prime Minister Ishiba stated that Japan will continue to support Africa's own efforts in economic transformation, integration, peace, and stability based on the AU's Agenda 2063, and expressed his desire to further cooperation with the AUC, including the implementation of policy dialogues, utilizing Japan's expertise.

The Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 9) has been taking place since yesterday and will continue through August 22, 2025, in Yokohama, Japan, co-hosted by the United Nations, United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), World Bank and African Union Commission (AUC).

BY YOHANES JEMANEH

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 21 AUGUST 2025