Ethiopia: Ticad 9 - Ethiopia Stresses Peace, Dev't, Global Representation

ADDIS ABABA — Ethiopia has called on African nations and global partners to prioritize sustainable peace and development through African-led solutions, while reiterating the urgent need for Africa's representation on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC).

Speaking at the Ninth Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD-9) Summit in Yokohama, Industry Minister Melaku Alebel highlighted Africa's progress in democratic governance but stressed that the continent still faces major challenges, including conflicts, violent extremism, terrorism, and the growing impacts of climate change.

"Sustainable peace and development are inseparable," Melaku said, urging a stronger focus on African-driven peace building and conflict prevention. He emphasized the importance of addressing root causes such as governance deficits, exclusion, and poverty, and reaffirmed Ethiopia's commitment to the full operationalization of the African Peace and Security Architecture (APSA).

Melaku noted that Ethiopia is deepening citizen participation, empowering women and youth, and advancing national dialogue and transitional justice to foster reconciliation and social cohesion through ongoing political and governance reforms.

He also commended Japan's contributions to peace building and humanitarian support in Africa, underscoring the significance of TICAD in expanding integrated programs that strengthen resilience and stability.

"Ethiopia remains committed to the TICAD framework and to working with Japan and other partners to advance a shared vision of a peaceful, resilient, and prosperous Africa," the Minister reaffirmed.

On UNSC reform, Melaku stressed that Africa's exclusion remains a pressing issue, insisting that the continent must have a central voice in shaping international decisions.

The TICAD-9 Summit, held in Yokohama from August 20-22 under the theme: "Co-creating Innovative Solutions with Africa" brought together African leaders, global partners, and international institutions to discuss peace and stability, economic growth, and social development, alongside several sideline events on critical shared challenges.

BY DIRRIBA TESHOME

THE ETHIOPIAN HERALD THURSDAY 21 AUGUST 2025