Somalia's Leader Intensifies Rhetoric Against Opposition Amid Reform Dispute

Dhuusamareeb — Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has launched a scathing attack on opposition leaders, accusing them of derailing efforts to reach consensus on constitutional reforms seen as central to the country's fragile transition toward stability.

Speaking in Dhuusamareeb, the capital of Galmudug state, President Mohamud singled out the opposition platform Salvation Forum (Madasha Matabixinta), saying its leaders bore responsibility for the breakdown of dialogue. At the heart of the dispute lies Chapter Four of Somalia's provisional constitution, adopted in 2012, which sets out key questions of governance and federal authority.

"Why do you reject the constitution?" Mohamud asked. "Chapter Four is no longer useful. If you want a different version, write it and bring it forward so we can discuss. But you cannot insist on blocking progress."

The remarks highlight the deepening rift between Somalia's political elite at a time when the country is struggling with multiple challenges: insecurity from al-Shabab, a stalled electoral process, and disagreements over federal-state relations. While the government insists that revising the constitution is essential for moving towards one-person-one-vote elections, opposition leaders argue that the reforms are being rushed and may consolidate power in Mogadishu at the expense of federal states.

Analysts say the dispute is more than a legal debate. It reflects the broader contest for political legitimacy and control in a country where power-sharing remains unresolved. For many Somalis, the wrangling between the presidency and opposition risks prolonging political uncertainty, with the promise of universal suffrage elections still hanging in the balance.

Whether Mohamud's tough rhetoric can break the deadlock or further entrench divisions will be a key test for Somalia's fragile democracy.