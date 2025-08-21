South Africa: 'I'm Not Construction Mafia' - Johannesburg Mmc Amid Firestorm of Allegations

New Johannesburg MMC Sithembiso Zungu insists he's innocent, yet records show site stoppages, contempt of court and a Hawks probe shadowing his rise to control billions in city contracts.

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero appointed a councillor involved in three reported instances of construction mafia activities as the MMC for Group Corporate and Shared Services on 7 August. This appointment is significant, as the role influences procurement involving billions of rands and all entities where most of the city's budget is spent and which are at the heart of the city's collapse.

Sithembiso Zungu is a councillor for Ward 122 (Lehae, Zakariya Park, Vlakfontein and Eikenhof/Jackson/Freedom Park).

Reports have alleged that his Vlakfontein business forum allegedly disrupted the refurbishment of the Inkululeko Yesizwe Primary school in Vlakfontein and the Lehae housing project in Lenasia.

Earlier this year, Zungu was named in court papers against an alliance of business forums and taxi associations which disrupted the repair of an essential part of the Golden Highway, according to court papers.

City Press reported the Hawks are investigating Zungu, who was also sentenced to two months in prison for contempt of court. By ANC step-aside rules, he should not have been appointed and...