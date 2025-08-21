Somalia: The Step That Changed Somalia's Destiny - How Erdogan's 2011 Visit Reshaped Relations Forever

opinion

Ankara/Mogadishu — Fourteen years ago, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan made a decision that Somali officials say forever altered the country's trajectory. His historic August 2011 visit to famine-stricken Somalia marked the first by a non-African leader in decades, breaking the isolation Somalia had endured since the collapse of its central government in 1991.

According to Somali Minister of Ports and Marine Transport, Abdulkadir Mohamed Nur (Jaama'), Erdogan's trip was not only symbolic but transformative. Speaking to Turkey's Anadolu Agency, Jaama' recalled how Somalia at the time was ravaged by one of the worst famines in its modern history, with millions facing starvation and the country largely abandoned by the international community.

"Somalia was cut off from the world, with no substantial aid reaching us," Jaama' said. "When President Erdogan arrived with his family, his ministers, and senior officials, it was a turning point. The Somali people did not just receive humanitarian assistance from Turkey -- the whole world's eyes were suddenly drawn back to Somalia."

Erdogan's visit, accompanied by his wife Emine Erdogan, children, and a large Turkish delegation, is still remembered as a day of hope in Mogadishu. Streets were filled with crowds waving Turkish flags as the president toured makeshift camps, hospitals, and famine relief centers. For many Somalis, it was the first time in decades that a world leader had stood among them in solidarity.

Officials and analysts note that Erdogan's presence laid the foundation for a long-term strategic relationship. Turkey has since established one of its largest embassies in Africa in Mogadishu, set up the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) office, and opened hospitals and schools across the country.

Mohamed Dhuubow, Director of Somalia's Investment Promotion Office at the Ministry of Planning, said the 2011 visit was primarily humanitarian in nature, but Erdogan's second visit in 2016 shifted the focus toward development and economic cooperation.

"Turkey's role moved from emergency aid to long-term investment and infrastructure development," Dhuubow explained. "From modern roads and airports to schools and hospitals, Turkey has become a visible force in Somalia's reconstruction."

Turkey's engagement also extends to security, with Ankara providing military training to Somali forces through its largest overseas military base, Camp TURKSOM, inaugurated in 2017. Turkish companies now manage Mogadishu's international airport and seaport, while Ankara has expressed interest in energy exploration, fisheries, and even aerospace cooperation with Somalia.

"Since that day in 2011, Turkey has never abandoned Somalia," Minister Jaama' emphasized. "Every single day since, we have witnessed progress, and Turkey's role in rebuilding Somalia has been enormous."

For many observers, Somalia represents the cornerstone of Turkey's Africa policy. What began as a humanitarian gesture during one of Somalia's darkest chapters has grown into a multidimensional partnership encompassing aid, trade, security, and diplomacy. Today, Somali-Turkish ties are often cited as a model of South-South cooperation.

"Somalia has become a symbol of Turkey's expanding influence in Africa," said Dhuubow. "Turkish companies are embedded in the fabric of our daily life, and the partnership now extends to new sectors such as renewable energy and maritime development."

Erdogan's 2011 visit remains etched in Somali memory not just as a show of solidarity during famine, but as the start of a new era. By breaking Somalia's isolation and reintroducing it to the international stage, Turkey opened the door to renewed global engagement. Fourteen years later, Somali officials describe that day as the moment their country's destiny shifted -- from abandonment to partnership, from despair to cautious hope.