Somalia: Somali President Inaugurates Development Projects in Galmudug

21 August 2025
Radio Dalsan (Mogadishu)

Dhusamareeb —  Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, alongside Galmudug regional leader Ahmed Abdi Kariye,(Qoorqoor) on Wednesday inaugurated the Nagaad Project Center in Dhusamareeb, a facility implemented by the city's municipal government.

The president's visit to Galmudug included meetings with local communities and the opening of several development initiatives across the region. Officials say the projects are part of broader efforts to boost infrastructure and service delivery in central Somalia.

Mohamud also used the trip to rally support for the government's military campaign against al-Shabaab, urging communities to strengthen cooperation with security forces engaged in ongoing counterinsurgency operations.

