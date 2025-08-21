Namibia: Deadline for Submissions of Proposals for National Youth Development Fund Extended

Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa has extended the deadline for project proposals to the National Youth Development Fund from 18 August to 1 September.

This is after Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda called for an extension and for there to be a single national deadline rather than different dates in different regions in a letter to the prime minister last week.

Hamutumwa explains that all other submission requirements will remain unchanged.

"This extension has been granted to allow all interested parties additional time to finalise and submit comprehensive and well-prepared proposals," she states.

The National Youth Development Fund will provide low-interest funding to youth-led businesses or cooperatives in sectors including agriculture, green technology and fashion. Proposals will be assessed based on their viability, impact and potential for empowering young people.

Cabinet recently approved N$257 million to be allocated towards the fund to support 18 to 35-year-olds on their entrepreneurial journeys.