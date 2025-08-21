Namibia: Deadline for Submissions of Proposals for National Youth Development Fund Extended

21 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

Ohangwena governor Kadiva Hamutumwa has extended the deadline for project proposals to the National Youth Development Fund from 18 August to 1 September.

This is after Affirmative Repositioning leader Job Amupanda called for an extension and for there to be a single national deadline rather than different dates in different regions in a letter to the prime minister last week.

Hamutumwa explains that all other submission requirements will remain unchanged.

"This extension has been granted to allow all interested parties additional time to finalise and submit comprehensive and well-prepared proposals," she states.

The National Youth Development Fund will provide low-interest funding to youth-led businesses or cooperatives in sectors including agriculture, green technology and fashion. Proposals will be assessed based on their viability, impact and potential for empowering young people.

Cabinet recently approved N$257 million to be allocated towards the fund to support 18 to 35-year-olds on their entrepreneurial journeys.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.