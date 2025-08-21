Namibia: European Union Film Festival Returns to the Capital

The European Union (EU) Film Festival returns to the capital this September, bringing together European cinema and Namibian stories in a celebration of cultural exchange and creativity.

Launched on Wednesday by the EU delegation to Namibia, alongside its member states and local partners, the 2025 edition will run from 3 September to 29 October at Ster Kinekor, Maerua Mall.

Audiences can expect nine European films screened every Wednesday evening, while the closing night will feature two Namibian productions followed by a panel discussion.

For the first time, the festival will also host a children's screening on 4 October, aimed at introducing young audiences to the magic of cinema.

The programme opens with Miss Viborg, a Danish comedy-drama chosen to reflect Denmark's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This year's theme, 'Opportunities for Youth', underscores the EU's focus on young people as drivers of change.

The festival continues its collaboration with Kino Namibia, an initiative of the Namibia Film Commission, and will once again host the EU-funded cell-phone video workshop, this time in Windhoek after successful editions at Oshakati, Keetmanshoop and Swakopmund.

EU deputy head of mission Ian Dupont says the festival is about more than film.

"It is about stories that connect us, bridge cultures and remind us of our shared humanity. We are particularly proud to shine a spotlight on youth through this year's programme," Dupont says.

The festival is supported by several EU member states including Finland, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Austria, alongside the Namibia Film Commission, the Namibian Filmmakers Association and Jam Events.