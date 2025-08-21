Namibia: European Union Film Festival Returns to the Capital

21 August 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

The European Union (EU) Film Festival returns to the capital this September, bringing together European cinema and Namibian stories in a celebration of cultural exchange and creativity.

Launched on Wednesday by the EU delegation to Namibia, alongside its member states and local partners, the 2025 edition will run from 3 September to 29 October at Ster Kinekor, Maerua Mall.

Audiences can expect nine European films screened every Wednesday evening, while the closing night will feature two Namibian productions followed by a panel discussion.

For the first time, the festival will also host a children's screening on 4 October, aimed at introducing young audiences to the magic of cinema.

The programme opens with Miss Viborg, a Danish comedy-drama chosen to reflect Denmark's current presidency of the Council of the European Union.

This year's theme, 'Opportunities for Youth', underscores the EU's focus on young people as drivers of change.

The festival continues its collaboration with Kino Namibia, an initiative of the Namibia Film Commission, and will once again host the EU-funded cell-phone video workshop, this time in Windhoek after successful editions at Oshakati, Keetmanshoop and Swakopmund.

EU deputy head of mission Ian Dupont says the festival is about more than film.

"It is about stories that connect us, bridge cultures and remind us of our shared humanity. We are particularly proud to shine a spotlight on youth through this year's programme," Dupont says.

The festival is supported by several EU member states including Finland, France, Germany, Portugal, Spain, Italy, Denmark and Austria, alongside the Namibia Film Commission, the Namibian Filmmakers Association and Jam Events.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.