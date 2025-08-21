Namibia: Govt to Provide Transport to Brave Warriors' Clash

The government, through the Ministry of Education, Innovation, Youth, Sport, Arts and Culture, has made transportation available for local football fans to travel to Francistown, Botswana, for the Brave Warriors world cup qualification tie against Malawi.

Seated second in group H on 12 points and four points adrift group leaders Tunisia, Brave Warriors take on 'The Flames' of Malawi on 5 September.

Though football fans are optimistic of a good showing from the Brave Warriors, The Flames have been a thorn in the flesh of the Warriors' defence.

Despite the availability of free transport, interested fans are required to fork out N$200 per person for indemnity reasons.

Speaking at a press conference this week, Namibia Football Association (NFA) acting secretary general Cassius Moetie said: "The NFA has organised transport for supporters to travel in a convoy from Windhoek to Francistown.

"A subsidised fee of N$200 and fans are required to arrange their own accommodation and meals."

In partnership with the government, the NFA has also declared that entrance to the Brave Warriors' fixtures on 5 and 9 September in Francistown is free of charge.

The senior men's football team also has an important fixture on 9 September against Sao Tome and Principe in Francistown.

Sao Tome and Principe are bottom of group H and are yet to record a single victory.

Moeti highlighted that all travelling fans must sign indemnity forms before departure.

"Everybody travelling there would indemnify the NFA and government for anything that may happen while on the bus, on the road, or in Francistown. That message must be very clear," he said.

NATIONAL UNITY

Moeti called on all Namibians, including the media, to unite in support of the Brave Warriors as they embark on their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification journey.

"The campaign is a national effort and it requires the backing of every sector of society.

"The president of the Republic of Namibia, her excellency Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, is the number-one supporter of the Brave Warriors.

"I recall how her excellency urged citizens at the campaign's fundraising gala dinner earlier this month to rally firmly behind the national team," he said.

The NFA acting secretary general said the media will play a crucial role, not only in reporting, but also in shaping the narrative around the Brave Warriors' qualification push.

He appealed for balanced coverage that promotes positivity rather than focusing on negative incidents that may arise during the campaign.

"Our appeal to the media is basically to be part of this campaign, to travel with us, to be in the buses. Let us go there as 'One Nation, One Namibia', standing firmly behind the Brave Warriors," he said.

"We want the media to help us make Namibians aware of this initiative, and they must all support it, and that we are all one nation."