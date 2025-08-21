Namibia: Capricorn Schools Netball Finals Take Centre Stage

It's all systems go for the Capricorn Schools Netball League finals, slated for tomorrow and Saturday at the Windhoek Gymnasium Netball Courts and United Netball Courts.

Now in its ninth year, the national league, sponsored by Capricorn Group, has become one of the most-anticipated highlights on Namibia's youth sport calendar.

The highly anticipated matches will kick off tomorrow with six quarter-final ties involving all competing ages from u12 to u19, while two semi-final matches will also be scheduled on the day.

Two other semi-finals will take place on Saturday, ahead of the finals in the afternoon.

"This season has celebrated passion, perseverance, and pride. Every match leading to the finals has shown the incredible dedication of our young athletes, and the standard of competition has been phenomenal.

"We can't wait to see the national champions crowned in what promises to be a spectacular finale," says Marlize Horn of Capricorn Group.

This year, 85 teams from 30 public and private schools across the Khomas, //Kharas, Hardap, Otjozondjupa, Kunene, Oshikoto, Omaheke and Erongo regions competed for top honours.

With divisions ranging from u12 to u19, the league allows young players to showcase their skill, resilience, and passion for the game while growing through teamwork and sporting excellence.

Supporters, families, and the wider community are encouraged to attend and experience the excitement first-hand while entrance is free.

Stay updated on fixtures and results via the Capricorn Schools Netball League Facebook page.

This year, the games will be live-streamed by Gravity Live and the finals of the u17 and u19 teams will also be live-streamed on The Namibian's Facebook page, bringing the action to fans nationwide.