Liberia: Chief Justice Gbeisay Pushes for Judicial Prudence

Newly commissioned Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, has made a firm declaration promising zero tolerance for corruption and ethical malpractice within the judiciary.

During his inaugural address as the Chief Justice in the Chamber of the Supreme Court of Liberia on Wednesday August 20, Cllr. Gbeisay emphasized that under his leadership, all judicial actors, including judges, lawyers, and support staff, would be held accountable for maintaining high ethical standards.

He asserted that the judiciary must serve all individuals, regardless of their socio-economic status, ethnicity, or political affiliations, ensuring equal access to justice for everyone.

"We will work to ensure that the Judiciary is a place where justice is served to all, the rich or poor, irrespective of color, creed or political connections," Gbeisay explicitly stated, at the formal ceremonial sitting to welcome him and Cllr. Boakai Kanneh as Chief Justice and Associate Justice, respectively.

In response to public concerns about perceived corruption in the Judiciary, he outlined proactive measures aimed at deterring and addressing corrupt practices, such as installing warning signs against bribery, implementing CCTV systems, and establishing reporting mechanisms for corrupt behavior.

"Whether the constant talk of corruption in the Judiciary is real or perceived, we will put systems in place and take necessary actions as preventative measures," he said. "Signs and signages will be placed on judicial premises in the clear view of the public warning everyone against indulging in the offering or taking of bribes and other forms of corruption; CCTVs or Security cameras will be installed in strategic locations and special cell phone numbers will be provided in all the courts so that employees of the judiciary engaged in corrupt acts will be promptly reported to the office of the Chief Justice.

The Chief Justice indicated that certain judicial officers, like the sheriffs and curators, etc., will be required to post indemnity bond, so that, if and when money entrusted to them is not accounted for, there is an avenue for refund.

"We will reinforce the mandate and authority of the Judicial Inquiry Commission (JIC) and the Grievance and Ethics Commission (GEC)," he said of his reform exercise.

Vision for the Supreme Court

Outlining his vision for the Supreme Court, Chief Justice Gbeisay emphasized core principles of judicial service, including independence, fairness, and impartiality. He acknowledged the challenges facing the legal system, such as increasing caseloads and the need for procedural efficiency, and stressed the importance of teamwork and continuous dialogue within the judiciary.

He emphasized the importance of engagement with his colleagues on the Bench, open dialogue with judges, support staff of the judiciary and practical solutions to systemic pressures.

"The work of the Supreme Court is a collective responsibility, no one person knows it all, and no one person can do it all. Though I have been chosen as the spokesperson and administrative head, I am only one amongst equals. I have come with open arms as a team player. I will consult all of you from time to time on crucial decisions before they are made."

Looking Ahead

As he assumes his new role, Chief Justice Gbeisay pledged to prioritize performance and efficiency, emphasizing a results-oriented approach. He announced plans to transform the Inspectorate Division into the Judiciary Monitoring and Evaluation Division (JM&ED) to enhance oversight and accountability across court facilities and personnel nationwide.

"I will be a man of few words; I intend to talk less but do more," Justice Gbeisay assured the public," he said. "In this regard, we are transforming the Inspectorate Division of the Judiciary to the Judiciary Monitoring and Evaluation Division (JM&ED) to be headed by a Counsellor-at-Law."

This Division, he indicated, will conduct constant inspection, monitoring and evaluation of all court facilities and personnel throughout the country.

"The Division will also be required to analyze the returns of all judges and magistrates and establish statistical data reflecting the number of cases disposed of by judges and magistrates and how many of these cases were confirmed or reversed by the Supreme Court," he added.

He emphasized that the information compiled and collated by the Division will be essential in making critical financial and administrative decisions.

"In this new dispensation, we need to grade our judges and make the judiciary a performance-based institution," Gbeisay emphasized.

Gbeisay's recent appointment by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai marked the 27th appointment of the Chief Justice of the Liberian Republic -- and this was followed by the retirement of former Chief Justice Siie-A-Nyene Gyapay Yuoh.

The swearing in ceremony, attended by legal professionals, government officials, and foreign dignitaries, recognized Chief Justice Gbeisay's extensive legal career and his commitment to legal excellence and professional development.

Distinguished members of the judiciary, legal profession, and government, including the Attorney-General, Cllr. N. Oswald Tweh, foreign dignitaries and members of the Liberia National Bar Association were in attendance.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Career Dedicated to the Law

Chief Justice Gbeisay brings more than two decades of legal experience to his new role, having practiced extensively in civil, commercial, criminal, and administrative law.

His career has spanned private practice, academia, and public service, including significant contributions to legal education and advocacy training.

His involvement with the Association of Public Defenders of Liberia's advocacy training programs has been particularly notable, mentoring lawyers across the country and advancing professional legal standards.

The ceremonial sitting highlighted his distinguished service in multiple jurisdictions, including leadership in several key public sector roles, as Legal Counsel at the Ministry of Labor and the National Elections Commission, Director at the National Social Security and Welfare Corporation (NASSCORP), and Legal Consultant at the Ministry of Justice.

His background reflects a deep commitment to legal excellence, institutional accountability, and professional development - qualities that are expected to shape his approach to leading Liberia's highest court.