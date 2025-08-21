Liberian Students in China Decry Stipend Cuts, Delays

Changsha City, China- Liberian students studying in China have raised concerns over "unfair reduction" of their stipends provided by the Liberian government, revealing that the situation is creating serious hardship for them. In spite of the reduction, the students told the Daily Observer in an interview that the inadequate ones are not even paid on time--delayed for many weeks.

Edwina M. Kolleh, Coordinator of the Hunan Union of Liberian Students in Hunan Province, said the cuts in stipends and long delays in payment have left many students frustrated and financially stranded.

"During former President Ellen Johnson-Sirleaf's administration, students were receiving US$350 from the government," Kolleh, a Ph.D. candidate in Public Health, revealed. "But that amount has been reduced to US$75 since 2019, with no explanation.

"Imagine reducing our stipends by almost 80 percent, and to make matters worse, the money does not come on time. This is really frustrating," Kolleh cried out.

She disclosed that many of the students have gone months without receiving their stipend-adding that the lack of timely support undermines the sacrifices students are making to represent Liberia abroad.

James Prince Tarley, a bilateral scholarship student pursuing a master's degree in microbiology, echoed the concern, disclosing that stipend payments are irregular and often months behind schedule.

"I have been here for over a year and have only received six months' stipend. The rest we have not received, and we keep appealing through the embassy and the Ministry of Education, but nothing changes," Tarley, SG of the student union, said. "Sometimes, we have to make noise in our chatrooms just to be heard."

Both Kolleh and Tarley commended the Chinese government for consistently meeting its scholarship obligations, stressing that without China's support, many Liberian students would have found it extremely difficult to continue their studies.

However, the students emphasized that the challenges extend beyond stipends. They are deeply concerned about the lack of job opportunities awaiting graduates when they return home.

"We have brilliant graduates with master's and Ph.D. degrees who return to Liberia, only to be told there are no jobs available," Kolleh said. "Some of them, despite their qualifications, are left moving from one office to another being told, 'your big book, we don't have space for you.' This is disheartening and makes students afraid to return."

She urged the government of Liberia to not only restore and increase stipends for students abroad but also to create employment opportunities back home to encourage returnees to contribute to national development.

"At least when 95 percent of people in the country are working, our lives will improve. If there are jobs, students will gladly return. But right now, people are afraid to go back home because of the lack of opportunity," Kolleh added.

Currently, there are more than 50 Liberian students in Hunan Province alone, with only a handful benefiting from the bilateral scholarship program. Others rely on partial, self-sponsored, or Chinese government scholarships.

The students are calling on the Ministry of Education and the Liberian government to prioritize their welfare by ensuring stipends are paid on time, restored to their original amount, and that serious efforts are made to address unemployment for returning scholars.