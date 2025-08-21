Liberia: LNBA to Launch 3-Year Strategic Plan

Members of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA) are poised today to commence a thorough review of the association's strategic plan, focusing on three key objectives for long-lasting impact. The plan encompasses a three-year roadmap, a national welfare policy, and travel guidelines for LNBA officers, members, and support staff. The gathering will take place in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, from today until August 23.

LNBA President, Cllr. Bornor Varmah, expressed that the four-day session intends to outline the bar's strategic trajectory for the foreseeable future.

"It will provide an opportunity for the leadership of the association to deliberate on and adopt several policy prescriptions that will strengthen the bar's role in promoting justice, the rule of law, and professional excellence in the country-And other policies crucial to the effective functioning of the bar," Varmah emphasized

Varmah indicated that the bar believes that the adoption of these strategies will mark a new chapter in the association's drive towards institutional growth, accountability and service to the nation.

"The importance of the retreat is a defining moment for the bar by adopting a clear strategic direction and critical policy instruments, that will not only improve the governance of our association but also strengthen our contributions to the advancement of the rule of law, justice delivery and democracy in Liberia," Varmah emphasized.

Several distinguished guests, including Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay and representatives from UNDP and UNOHCR, are scheduled to present during the inaugural session. Funding for this initiative is provided by UNDP and UNOHCR.