Liberia: Loguatuo Road Poses Challenge to Movement of Goods, Services

The status of the Sanniquellie - Loguatuo road still poses a challenge to the movement of goods and services along the basically economically viable route.

When the Daily Observer visited the route on Sunday, August 17, 2025, several lorries loaded with goods from the Ivory Coast were standard on a detour near Sehkiyimpa, a Sanniquellie. suburb.

The detour bridge is an old narrow bailey bridge built on the road over five decades ago, but since construction began, nearly all the bridges on the road have turned to detour, because the newly constructed bridges are yet to be connected for use.

During the road construction a solid bridge was constructed to replace the old one, but because the road is yet to be completed, the newly constructed bridges are also yet to be connected to the pavement.

"We thank the government for this road, but we don't know why the completion is delayed," said one Amadou, an Ivorian merchant.

"Because of the pavement, we diverted the movement of goods in this direction, but the bridges or detours along this route are posing huge challenges to us," he added.

"See those trailers or lorries, some are carrying over 50 tons, as you can see, they are finding it difficult to even cross the bridge,' one Oliver Saye, a trader along the route said.

The construction of Sanniquellie - Loguatuo road began under the CDC led government of President George M. Weah and it had been one of the speedily constructed roads in Nimba.

The road was heavily politicized during the 2023 presidential and parliamentary election, with the CDCians boasting the construction through Weah connection and begged voters to give another chance so as to have it completed.

On the contrary, the Unity Party promised to complete the road project once elected, arguing that the contract about the road construction is signed and sealed and they are going to complete the project without any delay upon their ascendency to state power.

Even now, the constructed portion is developing potholes, and nearly all the detour bridges (bailey bridges) are declining significantly.

Near Karnplay, the bailey bridge, which is now used as a detour to the newly constructed bridge is sinking while most of the incomplete portions that fall between the payment are getting muddy and might further deteriorate.

But the delay in the completion of the road, almost two years of the Unity Party led government, is going beyond the expectation of many, especially the traders.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

A Public Works technician in Nimba told the Daily Observer that the road work stands at over 90% and the government is lobbying for funding to complete.

But he failed to explain why the donors withdrew their support or funding.

The road AFDB In stimulating development, road rehabilitation leads to every nation's development.

Many thanks to the EU, World Bank, and all partners who are supporting this project.

The road work began in November 2020, and it was funded by the AFDB and co - funded by the EU through the European Investment Bank/EIB and the Government of Liberia, with each of the funders playing specific roles.

Unconfirmed reports reaching the Daily suggest the EIB withdrew because of environmental degradation among others.

The road is under construction by the China Railways Seventh Groups, commonly China Railways - it is the same company constructing Saclepea - Tappita Road, which is almost at completion.