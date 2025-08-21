Tunisia: 'The Social State Is an Irreversible Choice' (Head of State)

Tunis — President Kais Saied stressed that building a social state is an irreversible choice from which there can be no turning back.

During a meeting on Wednesday at Carthage Palace with Social Affairs Minister Issam Lahmar, the Head of State highlighted two "historic" pieces of legislation: one banning and criminalizing subcontracting, and another one aimed at improving the conditions of construction workers and women agricultural laborers.

He recalled that the right to work, fair wages, and social security are fundamental rights that are gradually being ensured.

"No one is born marginalized; marginalization is the outcome of policies based on exclusion, impoverishment, and neglect," President Saied declared. He stressed that the Tunisian people are more determined than ever to achieve dignity and justice, not only through legislation but, more importantly, through practice.

The President further underlined that dignity and justice are not confined to a particular sector or region but concern all citizens, since the dignity of the nation is inseparable from that of its people.

Saied discussed the role of the National Union for Social Solidarity, calling for the development of its funding mechanisms and methods of operation.

Solidarity and mutual aid, he emphasized, must be embodied in policies implemented daily and sustained throughout the year.