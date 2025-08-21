Tunisia: PM Calls for New Strategies for Africa's Development

21 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Yokohama — At the opening of the Ninth TICAD Conference in Yokohama, Prime Minister Sara Zaferani Zenzri, reiterated Tunisia's pride in its African identity and its commitment to establishing a new global economic system that is more effective, just, and equitable, while fully respecting the national sovereignty of states and their development choices.

The PM emphasized the significance of this conference, noting that the previous edition was held in Tunisia, as a platform for identifying innovative approaches to Africa's development in line with the Africa 2063 vision.

She called for supporting African countries in designing reform strategies for their development models, stressing the importance of leveraging their own capacities and reforming international cooperation mechanisms.

Zaferani urged Japan and international financial institutions to increase investments in Africa in a bid to help narrow the development gap between the Global North and South, in accordance with TICAD objectives. She is also called for the cancellation of debts owed by poorer nations.

She expressed hope that Africa's international partners, including Japan, would engage in initiatives allowing debt relief to be exchanged for climate action projects.

The Prime Minister reviewed Tunisia's key development priorities for 2026-2030 and outlined efforts to create a favorable investment climate. She stressed that Tunisia relies on its own resources to achieve development goals within a stable political and social environment, while maintaining partnerships based on mutual respect and shared interests.

Zaferani underscored the strong friendship between Tunisia and Japan while reaffirming the Tunisian government's commitment to cementing these ties.

