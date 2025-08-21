South Africa: Ward Battles - PA Delivers Huge Scare for ANC, DA in Vanrhynsdorp and Knysna Nailbiters

21 August 2025
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Wayne Sussman

The Patriotic Alliance might not have won any wards but it gave the ANC and the DA significant cause for concern in the latest by-elections. The ANC clung on in a historically safe seat in Knysna, while the PA also made deep inroads in the town of Vanrhynsdorp in the Matzikama Municipality where the DA retained a seat in a close contest. The ANC retained a seat in the town of Mthatha with a solid hold.

Western Cape

Ward 7 (Vanrhynsdorp) Matzikama, West Coast: DA 43% (62%) PA 37% (6%) ANC 16% (31%) United Democrats 3% #HOPE4SA <1%

A Flourish chartThe setting: Vanrhynsdorp is on the N7 national road linking Cape Town with Namibia. Tourists pass through the town during flower season as the nearby Vanrhyns Pass becomes a patchwork of vivid colours. Ward 7 is part of the tourist route since it hosts two of the most famous succulent nurseries in the country. It has five voting districts - two in the town and two just north of the town centre in the relatively vote-rich Maskamsig. There is also a sparsely populated voting district around the Urionskraal farming area east of the town. Matzikama includes towns such as...

