Tunisia: 'The Policy of Self-Reliance Has Proven Its Effectiveness' (President of Republic)

Tunis — President Kais Saied had a meeting, on Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia (BCT), Fethi Zouhair Nouri, who handed him the Bank's annual report for 2024.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the meeting highlighted the Central Bank's crucial role not only in monetary policy but also in backing Tunisia's wider economic efforts.

President Saied stressed that a large number of people confuses independence with autonomy, noting that several policy choices need to be fundamentally reconsidered.

He underlined that Tunisia's policy of self-reliance has proven effective, just as the decision to no longer submit to external dictates has also yielded positive results.

The President also highlighted the role of the Financial Analysis Commission, stressing the importance of ensuring that it fully assumes its mission, particularly in combating corruption, money laundering and capital flight.

Saied spoke of the Tunisian banks' duties, namely public ones, particularly in promoting investment and facilitating transactions for citizens.