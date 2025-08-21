Uganda: NBS Television Again, Recognised Among Uganda's Best Brands

NBS Television, a flagship brand of Next Media Services, has again been named among the top 100 brands in Uganda.

The recognition was during the 2025 Brand Africa Awards in which NBS TV , NTV and BBC were ranked as the most admired Ugandan, non-Ugandan and non-African media brands respectively

In the second spot was Bukedde , DStv and CNN in the Ugandan, non -Ugandan and non-African categories respectively while in the third spot in the media category was Vision Group, Daily Monitor and

Al Jazeera in the Ugandan, non-Ugandan and non-African categories respectively.

According to the organisers, while 60% of Ugandans believe in Africa's potential, the 2025 rankings reveal that only 23% of the top 100 most admired brands in Uganda are made-in-Uganda brands.

Commenting about the feat, Ben Mwine, the Head of Corporate Affairs and Partnership Next Media said, "We are excited to be recognized yet again as one of the top 100 brands in Uganda. Our Mission to Inform to Transform is infused in everything we do and we are deliberate to ensure that as we grow, we are focusing on making Uganda the best home for us all."

"We hinge all our content on loving Uganda, celebrating Uganda, exploring Uganda, to inspire hope, and this recognition is validation for us that we are going in the right direction."

Across generations, Coca-Cola emerged as the most admired brand among Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X, while Audi was most admired among Baby Boomers.

Nike retained its number one position as the most admired brand in Africa for the eighth consecutive year.

"These brands represent more than just products and services; they embody Uganda's ingenuity, creativity, and resilience. It is now our collective responsibility to support and grow these local champions into continental and global powerhouses," said Joseph Kanyamunyu, CEO of Publics Africa.

Thebe Ikalafeng, Founder and Chairman of Brand Africa noted, "Uganda has demonstrated that it can develop and sustain strong local brands that resonate with its people. The challenge now is converting belief in the country and continent into tangible brand loyalty and support."