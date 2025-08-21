Uganda: NRM Tribunal Dismisses Taremwa's Petition, Upholds Kajwengye's Flagbearer Victory

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Electoral Tribunal has dismissed a petition filed by former Electoral Commission spokesperson Jotham Taremwa, affirming Wilson Kajwengye as the duly elected NRM flagbearer for Nyabushozi County, Kiruhura District.

In its ruling, the tribunal held that Taremwa had failed to provide sufficient evidence to back his claims of irregularities during the July 17 party primaries.

"Although the petitioner raised concerns regarding several procedural irregularities, no sufficient evidence was adduced to demonstrate that the overall conduct of the election violated the NRM Election Regulations in a manner that rendered the process fundamentally unfair," the tribunal ruled.

It further noted: "Having carefully considered the pleadings, affidavits, and submissions of both parties, the petitioner is not entitled to the reliefs sought. The evidential threshold necessary to annul the election or warrant a re-election was not met."

The tribunal therefore upheld Kajwengye's declaration as the flagbearer, dismissing Taremwa's bid for a fresh poll.

Following the ruling, Kajwengye celebrated the outcome in a post on X (formerly Twitter), writing: "Petition dismissed, our victory upheld. Congratulations to the people of Nyabushozi and the NRM."

Taremwa, who finished second in the primaries, reacted on the same platform with the brief remark: "Back to square one."

In the July 17 NRM primaries, Kajwengye emerged winner with 18,325 votes (57.8%), narrowly defeating Taremwa who polled 12,054 votes (37.9%).

Ashaba Ivan Kagumire came third with 1,014 votes, while Stephen Mukaragi finished last with 434 votes (1.36%).