Uganda: Postbank's Wendi Trains Over 5,000 Women in Kampala, Wakiso, Mukono in Financial Literacy

In a bold move to deepen financial inclusion across Uganda, PostBank's Wendi digital mobile wallet has launched a financial literacy and inclusion campaign targeting the unbanked and underbanked population to accelerate financial inclusion across the country.

Over 5,000 individuals have participated so far.

Launched in mid-July, the financial inclusion drive is being rolled out across 30 markets in Wakiso and Mukono districts and will run until the end of August. The initiative is intended to educate the public and engage with the communities on how they can access and leverage the existing financial services offered by the Bank.

During the training, communities were interested in the Wendi 10% offering an impressive savings feature where customers save shs 20,000 and above, earn an annual interest of 10%, which is credited daily, a rare proposition in the mobile wallet landscape.

"Wendi is not just another wallet, it is a game-changer in Uganda's digital finance space. We are taking financial services right into the hearts of communities, markets, trading centers, and neighborhoods where people live and work, so that we engage with them and show them that these services are accessible, inclusive, and simple," Brenda Mpoora, the head of fintech business at PostBank Uganda said.

"The wallet also offers digital microloans, giving users timely access to funds without the bureaucracy of traditional lending. Through its Western Union integration, Wendi also facilitates sending and receiving money across borders, connecting Ugandans globally to financial services at home."

According to the FinScope Uganda 2023 survey, over 5.3 million Ugandans remain financially excluded, with many lacking access to formal banking systems.

Recognizing this gap, officials said Wendi is stepping in as a transformative platform designed to deliver accessible, affordable, and user-friendly financial services to the people who need them most.

The initiative aligns strongly with the government's financial inclusion agenda and the Bank of Uganda's National Financial Inclusion Strategy, which emphasizes reaching underserved communities through digital financial services.

PostBank implements activities that align with its purpose of fostering prosperity for Ugandans and this is evident through the Bank's service range like Wendi wallet, which is designed to complement the government's efforts of improving household incomes through initiatives like the Parish Development Model.

"These engagements in Kampala, Wakiso and Mukono are just the beginning, and plans are underway to expand this grassroots campaign to more districts soon, ensuring that no Ugandan is left behind in the country's journey to financial inclusion for all," Mpoora added..

Beyond individual use, Wendi serves a broader audience by enabling wallet-to-wallet transfers, as well as cross-platform transfers between Wendi and mobile networks like MTN and Airtel, thanks to strategic partnerships.

The platform is also integrated with several local partner banks, including Housing Finance, Pride Bank, Opportunity Bank, Guaranty Trust Bank, and Exim Bank, allowing users to deposit directly to their bank accounts. Businesses--such as fuel stations, restaurants, and hotels--can now receive and make payments through Wendi, opening up digitization opportunities in Uganda's informal and formal sectors alike.

Officials said in addition, Wendi users enjoy some of the very low transaction charges on the market for key services such as URA and school fees payments, airtime and data purchases, and utility bill payments for NWSC and UEDCL.