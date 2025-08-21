A Ugandan citizen has petitioned the Minister of Internal Affairs, Gen Kahinda Otafiire to extradite Michael Katungi, indicted in the United States over an alleged Shs200 billion conspiracy to supply military-grade weapons to a notorious Mexican drug cartel.

Peter Mukiibi, identifying himself as a "proud citizen of Uganda," wrote to the minister on August 20, urging government to hand over Katungi to the US authorities, citing Uganda's international image and the safety of its citizens at home and abroad.

Mukiibi argued that since Katungi's co-accused--a Bulgarian, a Kenyan, and a Tanzanian--have already been arrested, Uganda should not appear reluctant to cooperate.

"Mr. Katungi is reported to be at large in Uganda. The charges brought against him are extremely grave in nature with direct implications for global counter-narcotics, counterterrorism, and arms-control efforts," his petition reads. A copy of the letter has been received by the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The US Indictment

According to a US indictment filed in the Eastern District of Virginia, Katungi and his co-accused conspired to supply weapons worth $58 million (about Shs203 billion) to the Cartel de Jalisco Nueva Generación (CJNG), a Mexican drug syndicate designated by Washington as a foreign terrorist organization.

The accused--Katungi, Bulgarian Peter Dimitrov Mirchev, Kenyan Elisha Odhiambo Asumo, and Tanzanian Subiro Osmund Mwapinga--allegedly sought to arm CJNG with an arsenal including machine guns, rocket launchers, grenades, sniper rifles, night vision equipment, anti-personnel mines, and anti-aircraft weapons.

The indictment also links the group to a cocaine distribution conspiracy, alleging they knowingly supplied weapons to facilitate trafficking operations into the US.

Court documents indicate that Mirchev coordinated arms deals while attempting to evade detection. He allegedly recruited Asumo to fraudulently obtain an End-User Certificate (EUC) from a country misrepresenting the intended recipient of the weapons. Asumo then recruited Katungi, who brought in Mwapinga. Together, they secured an EUC from Tanzania authorizing importation of AK-47 rifles.

A test shipment of 50 AK-47 rifles with magazines and ammunition was reportedly exported from Bulgaria under this arrangement, destined for CJNG. The conspiracy allegedly extended to advanced weaponry, including surface-to-air missiles, drones, and anti-aircraft systems.

Call for Swift Action

Mukiibi stressed that Uganda must demonstrate cooperation, warning that non-action in a high-profile transnational crime case could be read as obstruction.

"Non-cooperation can trigger broader risk-based measures, tighter vetting, and processing delays. Recent reductions to B1/B2 and student visa validity already signal stricter policies," he wrote.

He warned that the US Kingpin Act and Global Magnitsky sanctions are aggressively applied to cartel-linked networks, noting that Uganda's visible cooperation would help shield its institutions from financial de-risking and compliance penalties.

Legal Basis

Mukiibi cited Uganda's Extradition Act (Cap. 117), which allows the surrender of fugitives to requesting countries through a statutory instrument, even without a bilateral treaty. He also referenced Uganda's obligations as a State Party to the UN Convention against Transnational Organized Crime (UNTOC).

"Uganda is bound to extend broad legal assistance and extradition under UNTOC. Cooperating with legitimate U.S. requests aligns with these obligations," he noted.

The petition further recalls that Katungi, once described as an envoy to Haitian gang leaders, was dismissed from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) following the indictment. Mukiibi pointed out that comments by PLU secretary general David Kabanda--who dismissed the indictment as blackmail and suggested probing its sponsors--risk putting Uganda in a compromising position.

"These facts, now circulating internationally, heighten reputational stakes for the UPDF and Uganda at large," Mukiibi warned.

The Request

Mukiibi urged the Minister of Internal Affairs to publicly affirm Uganda's commitment to international cooperation on organized crime and to act on any requisition from the US under section 7 of the Extradition Act.

"I request that your office acknowledge and receive any U.S. requisition... and instruct prompt issuance of a warrant through a magistrate, coordinate with the Attorney General, DPP, Police, CID, and INTERPOL to secure appearance before court, preserve evidence, and expedite committal with full due process," the petition reads.

He also appealed to the minister to advise PLU leaders to avoid inflammatory rhetoric that could undermine judicial and diplomatic processes.