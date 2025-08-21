Uganda: Govt Commits Shs250bn to Roads Repair Amid Floods Chaos

As devastating floods continue to cut off major highways and isolate communities across Uganda, government has announced a Shs250 billion emergency fund to restore the battered road network and provide relief to affected regions.

Minister of State for Works, Francis Musa Ecweru, revealed the plan at a press conference held at the Uganda Road Fund on August 20, 2025.

He described the extent of the flooding as severe, noting that at least ten roads and bridges in different parts of the country had been washed away.

"The government has released Shs250 billion to be distributed to the affected districts for road maintenance," Ecweru said, warning that the scale of the damage was overwhelming.

The minister, however, lamented budget cuts that have left the ministry constrained.

He explained that the Works and Transport budget had been reduced from Shs4 trillion in previous years to Shs2 trillion this year, limiting the government's ability to construct new roads and rehabilitate those already in poor condition.

Call for Caution

Despite the government's intervention, Ecweru admitted that no immediate solutions were available for many areas devastated by floods.

He urged communities to exercise patience and avoid flooded roads for their own safety.

"Given the extent of the damage, effective interventions cannot be carried out instantly," Ecweru said.

"We appeal to the public to stay safe and avoid using submerged roads."

Meteorologists have warned that heavy rains are likely to persist for several months, particularly affecting travel in Northern, Western, Rwenzori, and Central regions.

According to the Ministry of Works, priority will be given to critical road projects including the Mbarara-Ishaka Road, Mityana-Mubende Road, Arua Road, Mubende-Kyenjojo Road, Ntungamo-Rukungiri Road, and Gulu-Atiak Road.

Ecweru also issued a stern warning to business owners and developers who erect buildings that obstruct water channels, saying such practices worsen flooding in urban and peri-urban areas.