South Africa: Ikey Tigers Women's Rugby - Full Squad Milestone and World Cup Selection

The Ikey Tigers women's rugby team has hit a milestone this season, taking the field with a full fifteens squad for the first time. Assistant coach Natasha Hofmeester attributes this milestone to a strategy rooted in accessibility, using social friendlies and tag rugby to introduce new players and expand participation

While the team has primarily competed in traditional rugby, tag rugby has become a dynamic offshoot where Londiwe Tshabalala aims to excel. Tshabalala has been selected to represent South Africa at the 2026 Tag Rugby World Cup in Australia; but needs donation to ge there.

You can support Londiwe Tshabalala's journey to the 2025 Tag Rugby World Cup and help make her dream a reality by donating here: back a buddy

