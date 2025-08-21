South Africa: Ikey Tigers Women's Rugby - Full Squad Milestone and World Cup Selection

21 August 2025
University of Cape Town (Cape Town)

The Ikey Tigers women's rugby team has hit a milestone this season, taking the field with a full fifteens squad for the first time. Assistant coach Natasha Hofmeester attributes this milestone to a strategy rooted in accessibility, using social friendlies and tag rugby to introduce new players and expand participation

While the team has primarily competed in traditional rugby, tag rugby has become a dynamic offshoot where Londiwe Tshabalala aims to excel. Tshabalala has been selected to represent South Africa at the 2026 Tag Rugby World Cup in Australia; but needs donation to ge there.

You can support Londiwe Tshabalala's journey to the 2025 Tag Rugby World Cup and help make her dream a reality by donating here: back a buddy

#WomensMonth #ChooseUCT #UCTExcellence #UCTIkeysTigers #TagWorldCup2026 #TagRugby #WomenInRugby #TagBoks #RugbySA #UCTSports

Read the original article on UCT.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 University of Cape Town. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.