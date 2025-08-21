Tanzania: Joyce's 4am Secret to a Balanced Life

21 August 2025
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Ally Mayala

Dar es Salaam — EVERY morning at 4:00 am, while most of Dar es Salaam is still asleep, Joyce Nangai begins her day with prayer and a workout. For her, exercise is more than a fitness routine, it is a source of clarity, productivity, and happiness.

Joyce, who serves as the Head of Projects and Communications at the Association of Tanzania Employers (ATE), has been committed to daily exercise for the past 20 years. She believes that physical fitness is not just about losing weight or building strength, but about nurturing the mind as well.

"In today's busy world, it is very important to carry out physical exercise to bring balance to the brain "When I start my day with exercise, my mood improves immediately. It helps me stay sharp, positive, and with a strong sense of purpose," she said Joyce dedicates two and a half hours each morning to the gym after her early prayers.

This consistency, she says, has shaped her mental agility, reduced stress, and improved her overall wellbeing. It has also given her the energy to balance demanding work schedules with her responsibilities at home. For her, fitness is an expression of self-love.

"Self-love starts with self-respect," she says.

"When I take care of my body and mind, I am able to perform better at work and interact positively with others in my community." Her routine also includes getting at least six hours of quality sleep each night and paying attention to her diet. Ms Joyce prefers protein-rich meals such as chicken, fish, and lean meats while keeping carbohydrates low to maintain healthy blood sugar levels.

The results of this lifestyle are clear. Regular exercise has helped Joyce manage deadlines with ease, enjoy better sleep and digestion, and maintain overall wellness. More importantly, it has given her emotional resilience.

"Exercise is my way of clearing mental clutter. "It keeps me focused and happy, no matter how busy life gets." Experts agree.

Research shows that exercise not only boosts mood and energy in the short term but also reduces the risk of chronic illnesses such as heart disease, stroke, diabetes, and depression in the long run. Joyce encourages women across the country to make time for physical activity, even if it is just a daily walk.

"You don't need expensive equipment or long hours at the gym, start small, but be consistent. Find a time that works for you and make it part of your life," Ms Joyce said.

Movement is medicine, Joyce says, and whether it's a 30-minute jog, a dance class, or yoga at home, exercise has the power to restore balance and improve both body and mind. For Joyce, the discipline of exercise has become an anchor, grounding her through the demands of career, family, and community.

Her story is a reminder that investing in our health is not selfish, it is one of the most powerful ways to live with joy, balance, and purpose

Read the original article on Daily News.

