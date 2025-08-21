Tanzania: Kilwa to Benefit From 801.74m/ - Solar Energy Project

Lindi — THE government has launched a solar energy project worth 801.74m/- to supply electricity to all five islands in Kilwa District, Lindi Region.

Implemented under the Rural Energy Agency (REA), the project aims to expand reliable electricity access to off-grid areas and promote clean technology through solar energy systems.

Speaking during the handover of the project report, Lindi Regional Administrative Secretary, Zuwena Jiri, urged residents especially island dwellers, to seize the opportunity, as the government is offering substantial subsidies.

"If someone were to install a solar system independently, the cost would be very high. However, the government is providing up to 75 per cent subsidy," said Ms Jiri.

She added, "Each household will have its own independent solar system. I encourage all citizens, particularly those on the islands, to take advantage of this opportunity."

Ms Jiri also encouraged Lindi residents to adopt efficient cookstoves, noting that the government has provided an 85 per cent subsidy, reducing the price from 60,000/- to just 9,000/- per stove.

REA's Renewable Energy Technologies Manager, Engineer Michael Kyessi said that the cookstove project plans to distribute 5,576 stoves throughout Lindi Region, with each district receiving 1,115 stoves.

"The total cost of the cookstove project for Lindi Region is 346.56m/-, with the government contributing 294.5m/- in subsidies. The service provider, Tango Energy Ltd, will sell the stoves to the public at subsidised prices, each costing 9,000/- after a subsidy of 51,000/-," Eng Kyessi said.

Regarding the solar power initiative, Eng Kyessi stated that approximately 1,227 households across the five islands will benefit.

Solar systems will be offered in three capacity categories: 50Wp (736 systems), 80Wp (307 systems) and 100Wp (184 systems).

Subsidies will vary by system capacity: 75 per cent for the 50Wp systems, 65 per cent for the 80Wp and 55 per cent for the 100Wp systems.

Eng Kyessi further explained that the project will be implemented over two years, with a single service provider responsible for supplying all 1,227 solar systems across the islands.