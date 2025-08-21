Tanzania: Minister Tells Stakeholders to Back Community Wellness Drive

Dar es Salaam — STAKEHOLDERS across various development sectors have been urged to prioritise community well-being as a key pillar for inclusive growth and sustainable national development.

Minister for Community Development, Gender, Women and Special Groups, Dr Dorothy Gwajima said yesterday that improving community well-being should not be viewed as the sole responsibility of the government, but as a shared obligation involving private institutions, civil society organisations and individuals.

She was speaking during the launch of the Bloom Wellness Foundation, an initiative dedicated to promoting holistic community welfare.

"A healthy society fosters creativity and serves as an economic tool for strengthening families and advancing overall community welfare. We need joint efforts between non-governmental organisations, the private sector and development partners to enable the well-being and development of the community," she said.

Despite ongoing efforts to improve social well-being, the Minister pointed out that the country still faces challenges in aligning with national goals and visions.

One key issue, she noted, is the lack of coordination among similar health and wellness initiatives.

"Challenges remain in achieving our vision, particularly when overlapping health interventions are implemented without strong coordination," Dr Gwajima added.

She explained that the government continues to recognise the vital contributions of the private sector in advancing people's welfare and development.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

For instance, the Tanzania's Vision 2050 especially its pillar on human capital development and well-being places strong emphasis on creating a healthy population capable of contributing to the nation's growth.

According to Dr Gwajima, the government has already put in place several strategic initiatives, including the Six-year National Strategy for the Prevention and Control of Non-Communicable Diseases (2021-2026), which primarily focuses on improving public well-being.

The Bloom Wellness Foundation, a Tanzanian organisation, aims to promote and enhance the well-being of individuals and communities particularly within the workplace.

The foundation provides tailored wellness programmes, including corporate wellness initiatives and women's health education sessions, with the goal of cultivating a healthier and more productive workforce.

Bloom Wellness Foundation Founder, Ms Sophia Byanaku said the initiative is aiming at curbing cases of non-communicable diseases, depression and suicide among youth, workplace stress, maternal health challenges and poor reproductive health education.

"Tanzania's wellness landscape remains fragmented. Too many initiatives work in silos, lacking coordination and too often projects start with great energy but are not sustained. For decades, our national health efforts have leaned heavily on curative approaches, while prevention, the heart of true wellness, remains under-prioritised," she said.

The Mkapa Foundation CEO, Dr Ellen Mkondya said the initiative will add momentum in bringing about positive change as it amplifies voices regarding various challenges, especially in the overall issue of community well-being.