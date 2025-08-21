Rwanda: Equity Bank Rwanda Sends 34 Scholars to Top Varsities Globally

Equity Bank Rwanda on August 19 flagged off its Equity Leaders Program (ELP) and commissioned the airlift, sending a record 34 scholars to top regional and international universities, the highest number since the programme began in Rwanda.

This year's intake consists of 72 scholars who will begin a structured leadership journey immediately after their secondary school results.

The journey starts with a boot camp where students receive mentorship, leadership training, and professional internships at Equity Bank branches, bridging school life and professional development.

Since its launch in Rwanda, 174 scholars have benefited from ELP, part of a regional programme that has supported over 8,000 top-performing students across Africa since 1998.

Equity Bank Rwanda Managing Director, Hannington Namara, commended the scholars as future leaders who will make an impact not only in Rwanda but across the globe.

"For these students who are going global, we call them global because they are going to different places. Some are joining universities here in Rwanda, others in Africa, while many are heading to the U.S., Europe, Asia, and beyond. This demonstrates the incredible potential our young people hold," he said.

Namara added that the programme aims to create leaders across all spheres of life, not just banking, highlighting fields such as data science, technology, health, public service, and commerce as areas where students will drive transformation.

He said the bank envisions having up to 1,000 programme alumni in the next decade contributing to Rwanda's growth.

"Even as small as we are, we can transform lives, our own lives, the lives of our families, our customers, and by extension, our country. As you embark on this journey, remember that the skills you've gained, both hard and soft, will help you overcome challenges.

"And as they say, even the sky is not the limit," Namara said, wishing scholars safe travels.

Ambassador Bill Kayonga, Equity Bank Rwanda Board Director, reminded students that the airlift represents both personal achievement and a national celebration.

"This airlift is more than a flight to another country, it is a flight towards dreams, towards a future that you will have to shape. While at your chosen universities, you represent not just yourselves, but your families, your community, and our nation at large. Wherever you go, remember that you carry with you the values we hold so dear," he said.

ELP scholars speak

Ornella Rukundo, a second cohort scholar at the University of Pennsylvania, noted the programme's focus on resilience, leadership, and community impact.

"This programme is not just for education; it is a movement shaping the future of our continent. As you take this next step, remember the journey is about so much more than academics. It is about the lives you will touch, the communities you will raise, and the leaders you will inspire along the way," she said.

Patrick Manzi, an incoming freshman at Budapest University and a fourth-cohort scholar, said mentorship and transition support gave him confidence.

"Getting accepted was only the beginning. The transition camp and mentorship prepared me for travel, academics, and cultural adjustment. Equity has illuminated my path, and I carry its values with me as I step into this new chapter," he said.

Audrey Umukundwa, an incoming freshman at RPT University in Germany, said the programme transformed her life, equipping her with skills and connections that made her feel she belonged.

"Being admitted into ELP was not just an opportunity for me, it was a blessing that transformed me in ways I could never have imagined. The programme gave me lessons, relationships, and inspirations that I will carry with me into my future."