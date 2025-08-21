Tanzania: Samia Boosts Stars With 200m/

Dar es Salaam — PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has boosted the morale of the national football team - Taifa Stars by awarding them 200m/- as motivation ahead of their 2024 African Nations Championship (CHAN) quarter-final match against Morocco, set to take place tomorrow at Benjamin Mkapa Stadium in Dar es Salaam.

The financial motivation was delivered to the team yesterday by the Minister for Information, Culture, Arts and Sports, Palamagamba Kabudi, during a visit to the Taifa Stars' camp at a hotel in Dar es Salaam.

Speaking during the visit, Kabudi stated that the delegation that included officials from the ministry and the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF), had gone to congratulate the players and technical bench on their outstanding performance thus far, while also offering encouragement ahead of the crucial quarterfinal encounter.

"We are here on behalf of President Samia to extend her congratulations for your hard work, discipline and dedication," said Kabudi.

"The President has been following your journey closely and true to her word, she has decided to award you 200m/- in recognition of your excellence and to inspire you to go even further."

He added that the President's gesture is meant to lift the team's spirit and show the nation's unwavering support, urging the players to give their best and strive not only for a place in the semifinals but ultimately to bring the CHAN trophy home.

"Her Excellency believes in your ability to go all the way to the final and win the title. She wants to ensure that you feel the support of your country every step of the way," Kabudi continued.

In addition to the government's support, the Taifa Stars also received further financial contributions, including 50m/- from Azam Media and 10m/- from NMB Bank, bringing the total motivation package to 260m/- ahead of tomorrow's match.

Since the tournament commenced on August 2, Taifa Stars have so far collected a total of 460m/- in rewards, including performancebased incentives 20m/- for each goal scored and match won.

Kabudi also called on other sports stakeholders and the wider Tanzanian community to rally behind the team as they continue their quest for continental glory.

"This is a national cause. We urge corporate sponsors, fans and stakeholders to stand with Taifa Stars. Together, we can ensure the title remains on Tanzanian soil," he said.

Prior to the start of the CHAN 2024 tournament, the government had announced a robust incentive structure to encourage performance: Taifa Stars stand to earn 1bn/- should they win the title, 500m/- if they reach the finals, and 200m/- for securing a spot in the semifinals.