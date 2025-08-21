Liberia: MFDP Launches Strategy to Enhance AAID Implementation

20 August 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Jonathan Browne

The Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has launched a five-year strategic design to enhance the AAID implementation.

In a bold step to support full implementation of the government's Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development or AAID, the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning has officially launched its newest five-year strategic design to enhance the AAID execution.

Deputy Finance Minister for fiscal affairs and acting Minister, Anthony Meyers, making introductory remarks on Tuesday, August 19, 2025, at the launch, said the new strategic plan is significant to the implementation of the Arrest Agenda.

According to him, the plan will serve as a roadmap to strengthen the ministry's role as steward of Liberia's national development strategy.

"This new plan will build on the lessons of the 2019-2023 strategic framework, looking at what worked, what fell short, and what needs to be scaled up or reformed," Minister Myers explained.

"The overall goal of the MFDP for the next five years", he continued, "is to strengthen the capacity of our workforce so that we can effectively deliver on our core mandate."

He emphasized that a refreshed approach is necessary due to the many changes in the Ministry's functions and mandate since its merger with the Ministry of Planning & Economic Affairs in 2013.

"A lot has changed administratively, legally, and regulatorily. We now need a strategic perspective that allows us to coordinate better, facilitate, and implement the ARREST Agenda over the next five years," Minister Myers noted.

Earlier, Deputy Finance Minister for Administration, Bill McGill Jones, outlined the planning process and urged full participation from departmental heads and unit leaders.

"Sit with the core planning team and consultants; share your priorities, and ensure your voice is part of this process," he said.

"As a team, our focus must remain on improving the lives of all Liberians, addressing challenges such as poverty, unemployment, weak infrastructure, and limited access to quality education and healthcare."

The new strategic plan will not only align with national priorities under the ARREST Agenda but also reinforce the MFDP's central role in shaping inclusive growth and sustainable development across Liberia.

The launch, which took place at the Ministry on Broad Street in Monrovia, brought together Deputy Ministers, Assistant Ministers, Directors, and Assistant Directors from across the Ministry, symbolizing a unified step toward a stronger and more responsive institutional performance.

