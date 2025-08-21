Uganda: Govt Appeals for Patience As Floods Wash Away Roads

The Ministry of Works has appealed for public patience after days of heavy rainfall left key highways and bridges across Uganda submerged or swept away, cutting off communities and straining transport links nationwide.

State Minister for Works, Francis Musa Ecweru, confirmed that several districts have been severely affected, with entire road sections destroyed by floods.

He cited disruptions on the Kabale-Kisoro road in Kigezi, routes in Ankole, Karamoja, Busoga, and central Uganda, and multiple links in the northeast.

"Our people in Kotido cannot access Kitgum, while links between Kotido and Abim are cut off because of floods," Ecweru said, noting that similar damage has hit western and Ankole sub-regions.

The minister explained that immediate interventions are limited until floodwaters recede.

Technical teams are monitoring the situation and will move in to restore culverts, lay murram, and reopen roads once water levels drop.

"For flash floods, action can only be taken after the waters pass. We ask our people to exercise patience--it might be painful, but safety must come first," he urged.

Ecweru raised concern over motorists who attempt to cross submerged roads and bridges, citing a recent incident in which a taxi driver carrying 14 passengers tried to navigate floodwaters without knowing the depth or speed of the current.

"This kind of risk-taking must stop. We ask travelers to wait for clearance from police or local authorities before crossing flooded areas," he warned.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Uganda Governance Transport By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

To support recovery, government has released Shs250 million per district for road maintenance this financial year.

Ecweru said the money must be used responsibly after proper damage assessments.

Framework contractors--many of whom had halted work due to delayed payments--have also been reactivated to support district engineers in restoring critical routes.

On strategic highways, the minister said government is working with the Ministry of Finance to mobilize funds for priority projects identified by President Museveni.

These include the Kampala-Jinja, Mbarara-Ishaka, Ntungamo-Rukungiri, Arua-Nebi, and Gulu-Atiak roads.

Ecweru also pointed to Kampala's persistent flooding, blaming it on developers who have constructed buildings in drainage channels.

"If you block a waterway, water will reclaim its home. That is what we are seeing in parts of Kampala," he remarked, calling for stricter enforcement of urban planning regulations.

Uganda's road network spans over 21,000 kilometers, of which only about 7,000 are paved.

Ecweru admitted that most murram roads remain highly vulnerable to flooding, reinforcing government's pledge to expand tarmac coverage.