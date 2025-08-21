Tunisia: President Urges Action to Tackle Delays in Key Infrastructure Projects

21 August 2025
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis, August 21 — President Kais Saied, had a meeting, Wednesday, at Carthage Palace, with Minister of Equipment and Housing, Salah Zouari, during which he stressed the urgent need to overcome obstacles delaying the progress of key infrastructure projects, including hospitals and several roads in the country's interior regions.

According to a statement from the Presidency of the Republic, the Head of State underscored that these delays are not merely due to administrative procedures but are often the result of deliberate inaction.

He cited as an example projects whose studies took years, only for some locations to be changed once the studies were completed, forcing a restart while allocated funds remained unused. President Saied called these practices "unacceptable" and insisted that "they must stop immediately."

"It is essential to hold accountable all those who failed to fulfill their responsibilities and not hesitate to replace underperforming officials with highly qualified individuals ready to assume their duties," he affirmed.

The Head of State also addressed the construction of new residential neighborhoods under the rent-to-own scheme, emphasizing the need to set reasonable prices that consider beneficiaries' incomes.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.