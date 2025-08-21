South Africa: Health Minister to Host NHI Session Cape Town

Health Minister, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, will this evening engage with medical students and the healthcare community at the University of Cape Town.

This discussion will focus on the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act, a legislative reform aimed at achieving universal health coverage and addressing the healthcare needs of all South Africans.

The session is part of the Minister's countrywide roadshow to address the concerns and unpack the benefits of the NHI to the entire population, including ordinary citizens who currently rely only on the public health system for healthcare.

"Motsoaledi will use this opportunity to dispel any myths and misinformation about this legislative reform, which is part of the country's transformative agenda to address the existing disparities in the current fragmented health system," the advisory, ahead of Thursday's meeting, read.

Since the NHI was enacted by President Cyril Ramaphosa in May 2024, numerous stakeholders from various sectors of society have reached out to the Ministry of Health to request exclusive engagement regarding the NHI Act.

The stakeholder engagement programme includes ordinary people, healthcare providers, health professionals, faith-based organisations, traditional leaders, and young people who will benefit most from the phased implementation of the NHI Act.

The country is actively working towards achieving universal health coverage through the NHI system.

The NHI aims to offer financial protection for everyone, ensuring that access to quality healthcare is not determined by an individual's ability to pay.

It also seeks to use resources efficiently by pooling funds and strategically purchasing services.