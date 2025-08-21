South Africa: Deputy Minister Moraka Strengthens Ties With Jordan, UAE

The Deputy Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, Thandi Moraka, is on an official visit to Jordan and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to strengthen South Africa's relations with the two countries.

The visit, which began on 15 August 2025, aims to promote stronger people-to-people cooperation.

The main objectives of the visits to Jordan and the UAE are to enhance bilateral relations, primarily by strengthening government-to-government connections and expanding economic collaboration through focused engagements with businesses.

During the visit to Jordan, the Deputy Minister held the inaugural round of bilateral consultations with her Jordanian counterpart, Ambassador Majid Thalji Al Qatarneh.

"These consultations provided the foundation for future engagements and will pave the way for enhancing cooperation between the two countries," the department said in a statement.

To expand economic cooperation, the department said South Africa seeks to establish frameworks that encourage private sector participation, particularly in sectors with high growth potential.

In addition, investment missions, trade delegations, and bilateral platforms are integral to fostering bilateral partnerships.

"Both the UAE and Jordan's interest in diversifying their economies align with South Africa's broader commitment to expand market opportunities as well as to promote intra-African trade under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA)."

To enhance bilateral tourism between South Africa and Jordan, Moraka visited Jordan's historically significant and United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) World Heritage Sites.

During a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage site of Petra, she met with Dr Fares Braizat, the Chairman of the Board of Commissioners of the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA).

The Deputy Minister also engaged with Engineer Rustom Mkhlian, the Secretary General of the Baptismal Site.

The department said she also interacted with women-owned businesses to establish collaboration partnerships with South African women in the creative industries and furniture sectors.

The Deputy Minister is scheduled to conclude her visit on 24 August 2025.